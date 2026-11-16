Anon Intel Officials: Iran Could Detonate Dirty Bomb Or Chemical Weapon In D.C.

A who's who of top Trump administration officials and their families are currently living on military bases around Washington D.C. on fears that Iranian intelligence or Iran-linked agents could move to attack or assasinate them.

This growing list includes Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Navy Secretary John Phelan.

This heightened state of security for these current and (some of them) former government officials is due to undefined threats reported to be "linked" to Tehran in some way. So far nothing specific has been made public, but on Monday a CNN report has dialed up the threat level 100x.

American intelligence officials are claiming that Iran could detonate a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in D.C.

In a narrative that seems straight out of the 2002 action movie The Sum of All Fears, CNN cites a number of unnamed US intelligence officials to describe, "New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials."

"Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack," CNN continues. "But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning."

The suggestion here is that Trump officials have moved to the safefy of military base due to such alleged 'dirty bomb' or other nefarious mass casualty event plotting.

The Sum of All [FEARMONGERING] Fears...

But it should be emphasized that the CNN story is chock-full of caveats, for example in the following line: "It shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory, according to those sources, even if there is no evidence they have decided to move forward yet."

So CNN is fully admitting here that this is being floated compelely evidence-free. And even the White House has downplayed and denied:

In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is "monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland."

One of the very sources for the story also greatly downplays it: "Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate," an official said.

Yet this is still immediately followed in the report with the expected sensational doomsday what if scenarios. CNN cites officials who speculate:

Officials cautioned that the United States is incredibly vulnerable to an attack with unconventional weapons. Dirty bombs — which package radioactive materials into a conventional bomb — are relatively easy to assemble. Iran would not necessarily need to smuggle trained operatives into the country: It would merely need to convince a person already living inside the United States to carry out the attack.

So it seems that anonymous officials simply wanted the headline out in the public and seen by many eyes, to induce mass fear or even panic - perhaps as preparation for something 'big' while US 'options' are still on the table, and at a moment the Iran conflict remains deeply unpopular.

Of course, the mainstream media dutifully complied - just as with prior wars in the Middle East.

The most amazing part of US government/media war propaganda is that they never bother to change the script a little bit, no matter how many times it's been used over decades. They even use the same media outlets to act as helpful stenographers. https://t.co/HDNefFQHav pic.twitter.com/lJLS3nlBep — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 17, 2026

To recall, George W. Bush's Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had (in)famously stated "we don't want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud" in September 2002 while trying to fearmonger the public into getting on board with the Iraq invasion.

The MSM during that early GWOT time period...

Is the Trump administration prepping the American public for renewed full-scale war on Iran?