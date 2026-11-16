Estonia Slams Russian Border Shut After Foiled GRU Plot To Torch NATO Drone Maker

Estonia will close all of its border crossings with Russia from Dec. 1, its foreign ministry announced on Sunday, a day after what Estonian officials say was a sabotage attempt ordered by Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, against a drone maker just outside Tallinn.

Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December.



Russia's attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will come with a price.



We will take every necessary step to protect Estonia's security. https://t.co/xQTNnHgaoX — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 15, 2026

The target was Threod Systems, which builds reconnaissance and attack drones, at its plant in Viimsi, north of the capital. Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said the attack was set for 3:06 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, and that the company's own security team thwarted it. The attackers tried to break windows and pour flammable liquid inside to set off a fire and an explosion. No one was hurt, and production and deliveries were not significantly affected.

Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) and the Police and Border Guard Board detained eight suspects, all Latvian citizens, and prosecutors asked a court to remand five of them in custody. "This was yet another attempt by Russia to carry out an act of sabotage in Estonia," KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said, adding that counterintelligence had established that the GRU coordinated it.

Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) said it had passed risk information to KAPO, and that its officers searched nine sites in Latvia and seized explosive devices, pyrotechnics and ammunition, along with a large number of phones and data storage devices, according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said KAPO had confirmed the GRU ordered the attack, credited Threod's own guards and Latvia's help with the arrests, and said he would take the case to Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, where Estonia will push to keep isolating Russia through visa restrictions and sanctions, according to a ministry statement. He also told his Finnish, Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts about the border decision.

Estonia's Internal Security Service has confirmed that the failed arson attack against Estonian defence industry company Threod Systems on 14 November was ordered by the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.



This is yet another example of Russia using sabotage and coercion... https://t.co/VTnxTWFNx6 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 15, 2026

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal had asked Interior Minister Igor Taro and the Government Office to prepare the steps to close the border. "Closing the border would reduce the threat to people in Estonia," Michal said in a statement, which said Estonian defense companies had been warned and given security advice before and after an arson attack on another firm in August, and that Threod had followed it. "We do not warn about these threats without reason," he said.

On the night of 14 November, GRU-ordered sabotage attempt targeted Estonian defence company Threod Systems. Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained. This is part of Russia's... — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 15, 2026

Taro said he would propose closing every road crossing to pedestrians and vehicles from the start of December: "Now that moment has arrived." The government has yet to decide whether the closure will be temporary or indefinite, and Estonians and truck drivers now in Russia have two weeks to get home, ERR reported. Estonia has three road crossings with Russia, at Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In February the government had already shut Luhamaa and Koidula at night for three months, citing border incidents originating from Russia, and Taro said traffic through the crossings had fallen to about a fifth of 2018 levels.

Threod is the second Estonian defense company targeted by attempted arson since August. On the night of Aug. 15, a fire broke out at a Milrem Robotics building in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district; Milrem supplies THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine. Latvia detained three Latvian suspects within days and handed them to Estonia in September, and on Sept. 29 the government said the fire had been commissioned by Russia's special services.

According to KAPO, the GRU recruits EU residents who can move freely through the Schengen zone, often from criminal circles or people in financial trouble, to sow fear, disrupt defense production and keep weapons from reaching Ukraine.

As we reported, Lithuania has blamed Russian intelligence for an arson attack on an IKEA store, and earlier this month Poland sent extra police, counterterrorism units included, to its border with Kaliningrad in anticipation of possible sabotage.

Michal called the Threod attempt part of Russia's hybrid war against Europe, aimed at weakening support for Ukraine, and said that if Russia keeps up its hybrid operations, "we must be prepared to reduce the risks we face."