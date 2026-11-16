Forensic Scientist Tells The NY Times Epstein Was Murdered

A forensic scientist who spent a year going through Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy file argued in London on Monday that Epstein's injuries are most plausibly explained by homicidal strangulation, not the suicidal hanging New York City's medical examiner ruled in 2019.

Michael Freeman, a professor of forensic medicine and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, told the New York Times his first thought on seeing one photo from the autopsy was: "Wait a minute, that doesn't look like a hanging mark." A textbook hanging leaves a smooth, even line that slants up to a peak. The mark on Epstein's neck, as Freeman describes it, was deep and ragged and forked into a Y on one side.

Freeman laid out his case at the Middle Temple, one of London's legal societies. He argues the body also carries signs of a struggle that the medical examiner's findings did not account for. He points to what look like fingernail marks above the ligature line, an abrasion on the neck and bleeding in the shoulder muscle, and says evidence that could have settled it, such as DNA testing under Epstein's fingernails, was never collected.

Freeman got the file from Epstein's brother Mark. In an interview with CBS News in October, he said he had run "a biomechanical analysis" of the ligature pattern and reviewed images showing injuries "unaccounted for by the medical examiner." No photographs were taken of Epstein's body where he was found, and the ligature, which investigators say was torn from bed sheets, was never preserved or examined.

Mark Epstein told CBS that "if this kind of study had been done before, they wouldn't have come up with a suicide conclusion." He also said the work "was not done on my behalf."

New York City's medical examiner's office said it still stands by its suicide finding. Forensic pathologists the Times showed some of the photos to agreed the neck mark was unusual for a hanging, but some said the pictures could still fit a suicide and that the injuries alone can't settle it. Freeman has so far been turned down by the peer-reviewed journals he has sent the analysis to.

The Justice Department's inspector general found in a 2023 report that guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center skipped every required count after 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019, made no 30-minute rounds after about 10:40 p.m., and that nearly all the cameras around Epstein's unit weren't recording. The inspector general still "did not uncover evidence contradicting the FBI's determination regarding the absence of criminality."

Michael Baden, the pathologist Mark Epstein hired to observe the autopsy, was the first to dispute the ruling. He pointed to fractures of the hyoid bone and both sides of the thyroid cartilage and told 60 Minutes in 2020: "I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging." Several of the pathologists the Times consulted said such fractures are now known to occur in suicidal hangings as well.

The last guard to check Epstein's cell told House investigators that the officer working beside her was on his 22nd straight hour and slept through the 10 p.m. count, as we reported on Sunday. The blurry orange figure caught on the stairs that night is still unexplained.