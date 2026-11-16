Kalshi Quietly Bought A Broker As Democrats Prepare To Pounce

Kalshi quietly bought a small broker-dealer in July and plans to launch stock trading within the next two months, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The firm, FB Securities, was set up in 2024 and is run by CEO John Rosanelli, according to Finra filings, and some of its employees are staying on with Kalshi. The prediction-markets platform plans to list stocks, exchange-traded funds and similar products as it builds itself into a multiasset exchange.

Stocks are the next step in a push beyond yes-or-no event contracts into perpetual futures, the crypto-born derivative that never expires, trades around the clock and lets traders use leverage to magnify gains and losses. After rolling out perps on crypto, precious metals and commodities this year, Kalshi launched single-stock perpetual futures on Nov. 5, covering more than 50 companies including McDonald's, Palantir, SpaceX and Meta. Users traded more than $300 million of them on the first morning, co-founder and COO Luana Lopes Lara said. Wall Street's incumbents have pushed back: CME sued the CFTC in June over its approval of Kalshi's bitcoin perp.

According to the Journal, Kalshi is also in talks to raise a new round at a $65 billion valuation, more than 60% above the $40 billion Series G it closed on Oct. 29 and nearly six times the $11 billion it was valued at last December. When it announced the Series G, co-led by Wellington and Sequoia, Kalshi said its non-sports markets bring in more than $1 billion in annualized revenue and its annualized trading volume tops $1 trillion.

The company is also preparing compute futures, contracts that let traders and companies bet on or hedge the rental price of AI computing power, for the coming months, the Journal reported. Kalshi named compute markets, along with indices and single-stock perps, among the products the Series G money would pay for.

Kalshi is still fighting multiple states that say its sports and event contracts are illegal gambling run without a state license; New York sued the company in July, as we reported. The CFTC has taken the platforms' side: earlier this month it issued an interpretation barring prediction markets from geofencing out states, which Democrats say effectively requires them to offer contracts in all 50 states and on tribal lands.

On Monday, nine Democratic senators led by California's Adam Schiff told CFTC Chairman Michael Selig that the interpretation conflicts with active court orders in California, Michigan, Nevada and Washington. Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray, Elissa Slotkin, Gary Peters, Alex Padilla and Amy Klobuchar signed on. "The Commission must withdraw the interpretation or freeze all efforts to implement until litigation is resolved," they wrote.

On the Journal's timeline, Kalshi's stock trading would go live by mid-January, just as the Congress Democrats swept in the midterms takes over oversight of the regulator now siding with Kalshi against the states.