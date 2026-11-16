One Weekend, Two Very Different Outcomes: SpaceX Makes History, ULA Suffers Major Setback After Mishap

Elon Musk's SpaceX made history on Saturday when the upper stage of the Starship rocket was caught by "chopstick" mechanical arms attached to its launch tower at Starbase, Texas. An earlier plan for a double catch, which would also have included the lower stage, Super Heavy, was scrapped, but previous test flights have already achieved a Super Heavy catch. The launch stands in sharp contrast to United Launch Alliance's failed Vulcan rocket launch.

William Blair aerospace and defense analyst Louie DiPalma wrote in a note earlier today, "A Weekend Tale of Two Cities: Historic Starship Catch Contrasts With Another ULA Vulcan Mishap."

DiPalma explained how SpaceX made history on Saturday:

On Saturday, SpaceX made history by using its "chopstick" mechanical arms to successfully recover Starship, marking the first time that a rocket's upper stage has been recovered after reaching orbit. In our view, this Starship catch will take the throne for the most famous catch in history from Willie Mays 1954 World Series catch in Major League Baseball's fall classic. While SpaceX's original plan was to catch both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship second-stage, the booster landing was diverted due to a guidance anomaly. The lack of the booster catch will likely just be considered a footnote in an otherwise historic mission that deployed 26 of SpaceX's third-generation Starlink satellites into orbit.

Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement! pic.twitter.com/YJzmGUZb2B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2026

Then on Sunday, a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket malfunctioned just minutes into flight and failed to reach low Earth orbit, losing 40 satellites for Amazon Leo, a challenger to SpaceX's Starlink internet service. This failed launch was apparently ULA's first total mission failure since the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture was formed in 2006.

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance failed shortly after liftoff from Florida, destroying its payload of 40 satellites from Amazon's Leo internet network in the launch company's first mission failure https://t.co/o3wZsPaCgs pic.twitter.com/qD8Zto4PNL — Reuters (@Reuters) November 16, 2026

Amazon Leo wrote on X that "there is risk with any launch, and that's especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01." It added, "ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan."

There is risk with any launch, and that’s especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01. ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they’ll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan.



Full statement from @ulalaunch below. https://t.co/lS2GEioSak — Amazon Leo (@AmazonLeo) November 15, 2026

DiPalma added color on ULA and just how far ahead Musk's SpaceX is in the rocket race:

ULA is a joint venture between Boeing (BA $171.50; Outperform) and Lockheed Martin (LMT $596.04). ULA used to be the dominant U.S. launch provider with its Atlas V launch system. The Vulcan system was originally conceived in 2015 and designed to transition off Russian rocket engines. ULA's struggles have taken place during an era in which SpaceX has perfected reusable launch. Over the past 3 years, the Vulcan system has completed 4 successful missions compared with nearly 500 for SpaceX. This ULA anomaly will likely negatively impact its other suppliers, such as Karman (KRMN $40.66; Outperform). Karman management discussed on its recent earnings Blue Origin has also struggled to achieve volume launches, and suffered a major explosion to its launch pad in May. The Starship catch marks a critical milestone on the development path toward achieving rapid reusability. SpaceX envisions flying each Starship rocket system multiple times a day, similar to commercial aircraft. SpaceX's decision to shift its focus to Starship away from its Falcon 9 system has resulted in a major launch shortage for the industry. SpaceX has become so skilled at engineering, and has executed so well, competitors and customers may begin to argue with regulators that the industry structure simply is not fair. Continuing with the baseball analogy, Elon Musk on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call referred to its vaunted engineering team building data centers as similar to what would happen if the New York Yankees played in Little League baseball.

Our view is that SpaceX's achievement this weekend pushes it closer to full reusability of the megarocket, which will drive down costs and make launching data centers economically viable. Then what do socialist Democrats do next? Regulate space?

The Western world has two paths.

America is facing 2 paths forward: pic.twitter.com/T0VOjWKSER — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2026

Pick one.