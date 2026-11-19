'You Aren't Loyal To America': Gaetz Says Fox Hosts Begged Him To Lay Off 'Unhinged' Mark Levin

Former congressman Matt Gaetz challenged Fox News host Mark Levin to a debate on Thursday, telling him "You aren't loyal to America, just Israel" and blaming his "warmonger views" for the Republican midterm wipeout, hours after Levin vowed he would never forgive Gaetz over attacks on Levin's stepson.

"To be clear: I don't seek your forgiveness," the One America News host wrote on X Thursday morning. "You gaslit the nation and the President on this war. It cost millions of Americans their financial security. It cost Republicans our majorities."

"All to stop Iran from getting the nuclear weapon they've been 'two weeks away' from since the 1990's," he added, before telling Levin that his "warmonger views are no longer sustainable for any political movement in America that wants to be in the majority."

To be clear: I don't seek your forgiveness.



You gaslit the nation and the President on this war. It cost millions of Americans their financial security. It cost Republicans our majorities.



All to stop Iran from getting the nuclear weapon they've been "two weeks away" from... https://t.co/MY1h6NXjXj — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 19, 2026

"I love the idea of addressing this in person," Gaetz wrote. "Why don't we have a debate? I'm sure @TPUSA would be happy to host." Then, in a footnote: "Mark always refuses debates because he's a keyboard warrior and intellectual coward."

Gaetz also claimed Levin's Fox colleagues had been asking him to back off: "PS - It's super pathetic that you've had your fellow @FoxNews TV hosts call me and beg me to stop criticizing you. They say they're worried about your mental state...that they've never seen you like this....so unhinged. Even those who call you 'the Great one'.....just so you know."

Gaetz was answering Levin, who had written on Wednesday night: "I'll never forgive you for your role in smearing my step-son and unleashing threats against him for the purpose of encouraging someone to harm him." Levin called the link Gaetz had posted "contemptible" and his stepson, David Milstein, "a tremendous patriot."

Let me be clear. I'll never forgive you for your role in smearing my step-son and unleashing threats against him for the purpose of encouraging someone to harm him. Linking to this white supremacist thug is contemptible. David is a tremendous patriot who has served bravely in... https://t.co/VfQBsf03pb — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 19, 2026

That was Levin's reply to a Wednesday morning jab in which Gaetz wrote that he wished Levin "had dual loyalty," because it "would suggest even a modicum of loyalty" to the US.

We wish @marklevinshow had dual loyalty.



It would suggest even a modicum of loyalty to the Untied States. https://t.co/2VMOadkHCS — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 18, 2026

Gaetz's post quoted a clip of Levin on air, defending Milstein against accusations of "dual loyalty" and calling him a patriot.

Mark Levin throws a fit over people accusing his stepson David Milstein of having "dual loyalty."



"[My stepson] is a fantastic patriot!" he insists.



Milstein was exposed by the NYT last year for taking part in a secret meeting w/ Israeli spy/traitor to America Jonathan Pollard. pic.twitter.com/O984Mrj5H5 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 18, 2026

Milstein, an adviser to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, sent a wedding invitation in September asking for "monetary wedding gift[s]" in "U.S. dollars or Israeli shekels," Politico Playbook reported. Levin disputed the account, saying the message "was intended for family and close friends but went to the larger email list of guests." That is the basis for Gaetz's line that Milstein "solicited cash from wealthy Israelis while serving in our embassy - which is disgraceful, albeit on brand."

Milstein has also been accused by US officials, in a New York Times report, of trying to quash embassy reports critical of the Israeli government, which Huckabee rejected.

The feud has been building since Election Day. On his OAN show on Nov. 4, Gaetz said Levin and Ben Shapiro "are either complete idiots or they are so blinded by their loyalty to Israel over America" that they would accept losing elections, while adding, "I am not accusing them of dual loyalty."

By Nov. 12 he was mocking Levin's "extended wheezing whine" on X, accusing him of a "thirst for Israel's wars" and asking, "wasn't it your family member soliciting cash from foreigners?"

1. I talk about many of the things Mark Levin says I don't talk about.



2. The least self aware part of this extended wheezing whine is that Mark Levin thinks the only basis to hate him is his faith. But the reasons abound!



3. Don't bring @PalmerLuckey into this. While you've... https://t.co/bPIhvy8chH pic.twitter.com/vlEgPZFpUs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2026

The fight tracks the wider split on the right over the midterms. Vice President JD Vance has put it on the Iran war, writing on X that "The reason we lost is the war" - while on Wednesday Levin's Fox colleague Brian Kilmeade's neocon mask slipped - declaring that Vance "never should have been vice president."