White Flight Hits Germany, Destroying The 'Desire For Diversity' Myth

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Recent official data confirm a clear pattern in German urban demography: as the share of foreigners rises sharply in major cities, net outflows of Germans follow. The same pattern holds true for the German school system, where parents race to send their children to schools with fewer foreigners.

A government response to an AfD parliamentary inquiry, reported by Welt, shows that by the end of 2025 at least 37 large cities had a foreigner share of 20 percent or higher, up from only nine cities in 2015.

The data shows that Offenbach now has 40 percent of the population as foreign. In Berlin, net inflows of foreigners totaled roughly 519,000 between 2015 and 2025, while net outflows of Germans were about 159,000. Similar imbalances appeared across nearly all of Germany's major cities.

🇩🇪🔴 Yara was the last German in her classroom, and she ended up being bullied and stabbed. Yara was only 6 but was "bullied and ostracized, and in the end even seriously injured." Yara's father said that parent-teacher meetings required a translator. "I had the feeling that my daughter should be integrated into Arabic, but not the other way round," said her father. "Yara was in the school playground and an Arab child simply pushed her, a child she didn't even know. And she pulls herself together and turns round. At that moment, this child slashes her abdominal wall with a sharp object. The skin was cut open at the top so that it bled heavily," said Yara's father. 95% of all first-year pupils at Karl-Anton-Hentschel-School have a migrant background. Yara only found peace when she transferred schools, and the school had no desire to comment on the incident. — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 16, 2025

"In nine of the ten cities, more Germans left than moved in during the same period: in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Bremen, Cologne, Nuremberg, Essen and Düsseldorf," wrote Welt. The only exception was Leipzig.

In other words, as more foreigners move in, more Germans move out. The data, however, does not reveal where Germans moved to, but if the pattern holds in other places across the West, Germans increasingly moved to smaller cities with fewer migrants or to rural or suburban areas that featured more homogenous German populations. While not all Germans citizens are White people, the majority still are, and in general, migration patterns across the West show that White people generally want to live with other White people.

🇩🇪🔴"How it feels to become a minority in one's own country." In Hamburg, the "migrant share in some schools is so high that German children are increasingly being bullied because they do not participate in Ramadan or because girls wear short skirts." German schoolchildren are now targeted in their own country. "Again and again, small groups of strictly religious migrant children are here to harass their non-Muslim classmates." The CDU member of parliament, Sandro Kappe, says that these are no longer isolated cases. He regularly talks to desperate parents. "They cry in front of you and say, 'I don't know if I want to leave my child here in school.'" 🔺German children are being forced to convert to Islam. 🔺School boards are trying to repress or keep this information secret, often to avoid scandal. 🔺Students must "comply" with Islamic demands to sit in prayer rooms. 🔺Gender segregation is occurring in some schools between boys and girls to meet the demands of some Muslims. 🔺One Jewish mother said her daughter was threatened by a group of Muslim. "They said they will take her to the concentration camp and kill her." 🔺One child was threatened after other students learned he ate pork, with students telling him "they would hang him upside down and let him bleed out." "Not a Hamburg phenomenon, but a nationwide phenomenon that experts have been observing for years." — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 18, 2026

This matches what sociologist Thomas Schelling demonstrated more than 50 years ago in the United States. In his classic models of segregation (1969-1971), even mild individual preferences for a certain share of similar neighbors produce strong, often irreversible, spatial sorting once a "tipping point" is crossed. Schelling's data showed that subjects do not need strong prejudice, only a modest preference for not being in a small minority is enough for a cascade of out-migration that turn mixed areas into largely homogeneous ones.

Empirical studies of U.S. neighborhoods found tipping points commonly in the 5 to 20 percent minority range, often around 13 percent in later decades. After those key points where reached, out-migration of Whites only accelerated more and more quickly. In fact, Welt also specifically cites other research from Sweden and Denmark to showcase "native flight" or "majority flight" in response to rising immigrant shares, especially of lower-income or culturally more distant groups.

What is perhaps even more remarkable are the strategies deployed by Whites and Asians in the United States when they desire to live in a city with large levels of diversity. New York City is perhaps the most remarkable case in point, which features the most segregated school system in America. Although New York is typically seen as liberal, this premise is entirely built on a lie. When it comes to deciding where people live and where they send their children to school, their true beliefs are revealed time after time.

🇩🇪🔴German schools face increasing violence due to mass immigration. In the city of Cottbus, the public prosecutor has launched 18 criminal investigations into cases of serious violence in the migrant-dominated Regine Hildebrandt Primary School. A father from the school told reporters there were "at least two to three attacks" a week before he took his children out of school. He said that the names of the perpetrators were "for example, Ali, Mohammed and Ahmed." The school has drawn national attention due to extreme violence. In an open letter, parents reported physical attacks with serious injuries, including one student who suffered a concussion. In addition, students were using pepper spray, as well as fighting with kicks and punches. Dennis Hohloch, an Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP, said in response: "Immigration is the biggest problem, the biggest safety risk for our children in our schools. We had 3,209 violent offenses at our schools in 2024. If you take the 190 school days a year, that's 17 violent offenses a day. This figure is 20% higher than 4 years ago. Violence in schools, especially here in Brandenburg, can no longer be minimized or glossed over, even if the SPD and the Ministry of Education keep trying." Brandenburg Interior Minister René Wilke affirmed that the list of criminal offenses in the just one school is "very, very long and varied." He described dangerous bodily harm, threats, insults, and coercion. Wilke described "aggressiveness and willingness to use violence being a prominent dimension." Cottbus Mayor Tobias Schick, who belongs to the far-left SPD, admitted during a press conference in August 2025 that the problem is a consequence "of partly unregulated, partly uncontrolled immigration in recent years." — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 16, 2026

The same process is playing out in liberal Berlin and other liberal German cities, as the data shows. When it comes time for Germans, including left-wing Whites, to decide where to send their children to school, they employ complex methods to sort their children away from schools with high numbers of foreigners and children with a migration background. That also includes paying substantial amounts of money to sue their way into other schools, often featuring long commutes away from their local neighborhood school.

It is not necessarily about foreigners either, it is mostly about race. White German parents simply do not want their children to be the minority in these schools, which are notorious hotspots for disorder, physical violence, and poor educational outcomes. For the Whites who end up attending these schools, mob bullying based on their race, is often the predictable outcome.

🇩🇪🔴 "I get bullied in school for being German like 'German potato' or 'dirty German.' It's just really crappy to be bullied in your own country." Germans are finding themselves outnumbered and even attacked in schools across the country. Foreigners also admit to targeting Germans "because people want revenge for what was done to us." When asked, two foreign girls smile as they describe Germans being systematically attacked for being White and German. Follow: @RMXnews — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 1, 2026

German evidence points in the same direction. Analyses using the Microcensus panel estimate that higher migrant shares in sampling districts raise the probability of out-migration by ethnic-majority households. The process is observed across political orientations: parents and households prioritize language environment, school quality, perceived safety, social norms, and everyday cultural compatibility. As Welt notes, state campaigns for "tolerance" and "anti-racism" do not erase these preferences, any more than they erase Schelling dynamics elsewhere.

Nationally, the share of school-age children with a migration background now exceeds 40 percent and continues to rise; while in city-states, it is far higher. In Berlin, it is over 52 percent, and in Bremen, it is at 67 percent.

In large cities, segregation is extreme. Older Berlin data already showed that nearly two-thirds of children with a migration background attended primary schools where most classmates had non-German origins, while the large majority of children without a migration background attended schools that remained predominantly German-origin.

🇩🇪🔴 A young German girl spoke of the nightmare she experiences from her Muslim classmates. "Sometimes they say to me that I'm German. And yeah, then they laugh at me, curse at me and tease me. Others are always Muslim, and they ask me why I am not a Muslim. I said I am a Christian, and now the others against me because I'm a Christian." Her classmate, Michael, says that he was attacked and bullied for being German, and it was made even worse because he did not believe in God. "Once through the school, all the way from one staircase to another," However, the teachers in the school cancel an interview with reporters about the hate in their own school, saying: "They fear that the topic could fuel xenophobia." — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 21, 2025

More recent figures indicate that in districts such as Mitte and Neukölln many schools exceed 70 to 80 percent migration-background students, and some approach 90 percent where German is not their mother tongue.

Just as with other Western countries, White people are increasingly turning to private schools to shield their children, even if they would never personally admit this is their strategy. Research on German secondary schools, also produced in English, finds clear "majority flight" or "white flight" from local schools with high minority shares.

In Berlin, documented cases of families registering children at addresses outside their true residence or applying for transfers to "better-reputation" schools are common. That means the schools often become far more segregated than the neighborhoods themselves.

The factors driving these developments in Germany are not going to go away. Groups from culturally and religiously distant regions - particularly parts of the Middle East, North Africa and certain African countries - show persistent gaps in educational attainment, language acquisition, employment, and crime rates relative to native Europeans or East Asian migrants.

Alien cultural norms around gender, secular authority, free speech and child-rearing create friction that households notice when deciding where to raise children. These factors raise the stakes for German families and lead to their eventual flight from schools and even neighborhoods and cities.

None of this seems to effectively change the voting patterns in the major German cities, which still overwhelmingly support left-wing parties and will likely only do so more as the foreign population grows in each one. The evidence appears to show White people and native Europeans living in a state of perpetual denial, even about the motives behind where they send their children and where they choose to live.