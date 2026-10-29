The Commercial Real Estate Crisis Is Far From Over

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

I‘ve been harping on the problems in commercial real estate for years now, and one of the more interesting developments over the last several months has been how little anybody seems to be talking it them anymore.

For a while, commercial real estate was supposedly going to bring down the banking system. Then the regional bank failures came and went, the Federal Reserve helped stabilize the financial system, and the market collectively decided that the problem had been contained.

But just because something has disappeared from the headlines doesn’t mean it has disappeared from the balance sheet. In fact, I would argue that we’re approaching precisely the point in the credit cycle when some of the more serious problems should start revealing themselves.

Credit conditions are tightening, borrowing costs remain elevated, and we’re beginning to see signs of strain in private credit. It would be remarkable if commercial real estate, which spent the better part of the last decade gorging itself on cheap financing, somehow emerged from this environment completely unscathed.

And now we have some new numbers that suggest the problem is very much alive.

According to a recent report from CRE Daily, citing research from commercial real estate analytics firm Trepp, an alarming percentage of office properties approaching refinancing simply don’t generate enough cash flow to support replacement financing under today’s conditions.

Trepp examined 309 commercial mortgage-backed securities office loans totaling $18.2 billion, all scheduled to mature by September 2027, less than a year from now.

Its findings were extraordinary: approximately 75% of Class A office loans would require additional equity to refinance, compared with 61% of lower-tier Class B and C properties.

Think about that…these are supposed to be the crown jewels of commercial office real estate. The nicest buildings, in the best locations, with the strongest tenants. And three-quarters of the loans in this particular sample may need somebody to show up with a fresh pile of cash just to get refinanced.

The reason is straightforward. During the era of cheap money, lenders and borrowers structured enormous amounts of commercial real estate debt as interest-only financing. Rather than paying down principal over time, property owners simply serviced the interest and assumed they could refinance when the loan matured.

That strategy worked beautifully when interest rates were falling and property valuations were rising, which everyone assumed would go on forever (thanks, Janet Yellen). It looks considerably less brilliant today.

Trepp found that roughly 80% of the maturing Class A loans in its sample were interest-only, compared with approximately 55% of Class B and C loans. Among interest-only loans, 84% faced refinancing shortfalls. For loans that had been amortizing, that figure dropped to 40%.

In other words, the problem isn’t necessarily the quality of the real estate. It’s the capital structure attached to it.

And that’s something I’ve been arguing for years: when an entire financial system gets accustomed to refinancing debt instead of actually paying it down, rising interest rates eventually expose just how much of the apparent prosperity was dependent on cheap credit.

Also, the income numbers make the situation even more troubling. Trepp calculated that refinancing just half of a maturing loan balance at par following a two-year extension would require annual net operating income growth of approximately 18%.

For context, median office NOI growth between 2020 and 2025 was just 0.6% annually. Good luck closing that gap with rent increases.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield recently climbed above 5%, putting additional pressure on commercial borrowing costs. Even if the Federal Reserve cuts short-term interest rates, there’s no guarantee longer-term yields will cooperate, particularly with inflation concerns and federal borrowing requirements hanging over the bond market.

This creates a rather unpleasant situation for property owners who borrowed against valuations established in an entirely different interest-rate environment.

And the maturity schedule suggests we’re nowhere near finished dealing with it.

Trepp estimates that $78.1 billion in private-label CMBS loans will reach their final contractual maturities between October 2026 and the end of 2027. Approximately $61.1 billion of that comes due next year, including $22.2 billion tied to office properties.

Nearly $22 billion of the overall maturity pool carries debt yields of 8% or less, suggesting substantial refinancing challenges.

Meanwhile, the distress is already showing up in payment performance. As of September, CMBS loans at least 30 days delinquent totaled approximately $48.7 billion, representing 8.02% of the $606.6 billion tracked by Trepp. That’s an increase of nearly 12% since the beginning of the year.

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These are not numbers that suggest everything has magically healed itself.

Consider two Manhattan properties highlighted in the report. At 667 Madison Avenue, an approximately $254 million refinancing was completed despite weakening debt-service coverage. Meanwhile, 60 Madison Avenue saw its $100 million loan transferred to special servicing after occupancy declined to 58% and operating income deteriorated sharply. Same city. Same asset class. Very different outcomes.

I don’t think every commercial property is going to default, nor do I think every refinancing problem necessarily translates into a catastrophic loss. Some owners will contribute additional equity. Some lenders will extend loans. Some properties will find buyers, and others will be restructured.

But none of those options makes the underlying economic losses disappear.

A loan extension is not a recovery. A refinancing that requires a substantial equity injection is not evidence that the original investment worked. And a lender avoiding foreclosure doesn’t mean its collateral is worth what it was five years ago.

Or, in other words…Extend And Pretend Eventually Comes To An End

It simply means for now the financial system has found another way to postpone recognizing the damage.

The larger concern, in my opinion, is what happens as these problems collide with tightening credit conditions elsewhere.

Private credit has its own issues with valuations, liquidity, underwriting and borrowers who have grown accustomed to abundant financing. Regional banks still carry substantial commercial real estate exposure. And institutional investors that once viewed office buildings as dependable sources of income are discovering that both their cash flows and their exit valuations can deteriorate simultaneously.

These problems don’t have to explode all at once to become meaningful.

In fact, commercial real estate distress may continue unfolding as a slow-motion balance-sheet adjustment rather than a single spectacular crash. Losses can be absorbed through restructurings, equity write-downs, bank provisions and years of diminished returns.

But that doesn’t mean the consequences won’t eventually spill into broader lending conditions.

When banks become less willing to extend credit, borrowers have fewer refinancing options. When refinancing becomes more difficult, collateral values come under pressure. And when collateral values decline, lenders become even more reluctant to lend.

It’s a familiar feedback loop, and one that has played out in virtually every major credit downturn.

Of course, there are reasons not to assume the worst. Office markets are highly fragmented, some premium buildings continue to attract tenants and financing, and stronger sponsors may have sufficient liquidity to weather the storm. The Trepp sample is also concentrated in securitized office loans and shouldn’t be mistaken for a complete picture of every commercial mortgage in America.

Still, I find it difficult to look at these numbers and conclude that the commercial real estate crisis is behind us. If anything, the next 12 to 18 months could be considerably more revealing than the last 12 to 18 months, particularly if long-term interest rates remain elevated and credit availability continues to deteriorate.

I’ve been warning about this sector for years, not because I believe every office tower is worthless or every bank is insolvent, but because the mathematics of commercial real estate financing changed dramatically when the era of free money ended.

And mathematics has a funny way of eventually asserting itself, regardless of how many extensions, modifications or optimistic valuations get thrown at the problem.

The commercial real estate crisis hasn’t necessarily ended. We’ve simply gotten bored of talking about it. And as we’ve learned from previous credit cycles, that’s often when investors should be paying the closest attention.

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