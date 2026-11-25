They Survived Hasan's Rampage, But The Army Won't Let Them Watch Him Die

The Army has turned away Fort Hood survivors who asked to witness the Dec. 3 firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, telling people who were in the line of fire in 2009 that they don't qualify as victims because they weren't hit, three of them told ABC News. The same day, Hasan's new standby lawyers went to federal court to stop the execution altogether.

Julia Wilson was nine months pregnant and shutting off her truck after lunch when Hasan opened fire. She sounded the truck's alarm again and again to draw him off her colleagues and counted at least a dozen rounds coming her way. Kathy Platoni, a retired Army colonel and the Army Reserve's former chief psychologist, was in an adjacent building and tended to the wounded. C. Alan Hopewell, Hasan's own supervisor, barricaded his clinic as Hasan tried to force the door. None of the three was struck, and all three were denied a seat at the execution.

Wilson called the decision an "institutional betrayal." Platoni was blunter: "I've never been this angry in my life that they're doing this to us and telling us we weren't victims because we didn't take a bullet to the brain."

Hopewell said the Army first sent him an invitation, then took it back. He had agreed to go at the request of Sgt. Kimberly Munley, who was shot three times that day.

Army rules let victims of the crimes behind a death sentence attend an execution, and give the service discretion to admit others. Correspondence ABC reviewed shows Army officials citing security concerns and limited space at the execution site. The survivors say the narrow reading ignores that the regulations cover victims of attempted offenses too, and Hasan was convicted of dozens of counts of attempted premeditated murder. They are appealing to Defense Department officials and lawmakers.

It is not what President Trump laid out in October, when he scrapped War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream the shooting. "He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose." "They deserve to witness JUSTICE!" he wrote.

Wilson said she wants Hasan to see her one last time: "I need him to read from my eyes that you tried to victimize me, but I survived you."

Whether there is an execution to attend on Dec. 3 is now in a judge's hands. The ACLU and the ACLU of Kansas entered appearances on Tuesday as standby counsel for Hasan in the US District Court for the District of Kansas, where he has moved to stay the execution so he can file a habeas corpus petition. "Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case," said Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project.

NEW: Nidal Hasan, who is scheduled to die by firing squad on Dec. 3 after his conviction for killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, is expected to file a habeas corpus petition within days that could delay his execution, his lawyer told ABC News. https://t.co/xDigw5O6em — ABC News (@ABC) November 24, 2026

According to KCEN, which posted the motion, the filing accuses Trump and Hegseth of "unlawful command influence" and says the two are "driven by unlawful racial and religious animus," citing their public comments. It also argues the trial judge violated Hasan's rights by barring a "defense of others" claim, his argument that he was defending the Afghan Taliban from a US Army attack.

Hasan, then an Army psychiatrist and major, killed 13 people and wounded 31 at Fort Hood on Nov. 5, 2009, in what he called a jihad against the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A court-martial convicted him in 2013 and sentenced him to death. He represented himself at trial, and his appeals ran out when the Supreme Court declined to take his case last year.

The Army set the date on Oct. 7: 1 p.m. Central on Dec. 3, at Fort Hood itself. It would be the first US military execution since 1961, as we reported at the time. The livestream plan drew fire from Vice President Vance, who said he wouldn't watch, and from the military's Catholic archbishop, who told Catholic troops to seek an exemption from the firing squad.

Platoni, who lost five soldiers from her unit that day, said she wants to be there for the wounded and the families as she was at the court-martial, and "to witness this so that I know he's gone from the Earth."