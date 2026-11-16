"This Gun Kills Fascists": Netflix Black Doves Displays Far-Left Political Violence Messaging

There's nothing new about the troubling rise of the far left within the Democratic Party, and unhinged leftists across Europe have a tendency to brand anyone they don't like as "fascists" and "Nazis" and whatever else is on their mind that day ...

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Such rhetoric has given rise to far-left extremist violence, as noted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the summer, when the US convened 65 delegations from around the world at the State Department building to coordinate efforts to combat the rise of left-wing terrorism.

"In all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes, a transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary school students as they pray his gun marked with slogans like, where is your God now?" Rubio told the officials.

He pointed out, "A healthcare executive executed in cold blood in the streets. Multiple assassination attempts on a sitting president and the murder of the greatest conservative activist of a generation, a man who happened to also be a husband and the father of two young children shot and killed while speaking to a crowd of students. This is a distinctive and unique evil."

"In the United States, the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots has risen to levels not seen in DECADES. In Germany, far-left violence has jumped by more than 40% in just the last year alone," Rubio noted.

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio is throwing Democrats into a frenzy by dropping this truth nuke that terrorism is COMING FROM THE LEFT



"In all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes, a transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary… pic.twitter.com/jENXMAqe1U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

More recently, the far left's attempted communist revolution in France burned down schools, looted luxury stores, and that chaos spread to surrounding countries

FIRST ON FOX: France is bracing for another weekend of protests involving nearly 300 organizations, including 50 self-described Antifa groups.@AsraNomani reports that a Fox News Digital investigation identified 287 groups and 649 planned protest actions, with organizers… pic.twitter.com/fgntijxoW4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

The left's weird obsession with violence and justification of that violence has been part of a highly coordinated information campaign by left-wing MSM, Democratic politicians, and, of course, NGO spheres and activist networks since President Trump's first term.

For the greater part of a decade, the left has painted targets on their opposition - or really anyone they don't like - calling them "fascist" and nazis" ...

Elon Musk found this out the hard way when his DOGE unit nuked USAID - upsetting the deep state - and that's when left-wing NGOs waged an information campaign against him, which only led to far-left crazies fire bombing his service centers.

Several protesters arrested at Tesla showroom in Meatpacking District https://t.co/DHMSr1s9rW pic.twitter.com/v3IIPApFN0 — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2025

Ten years of marking targets, beginning with Trump's first term, was certaintly not by accident, but an extremeist on the left has hijacked all sorts of media over the years that has just created endless streams of information campaigns to justify violence.

This time, Netflix allowed this messaging to be presented for the world to see.

A Netflix viewer criticized Netflix's Black Dove over a scene that shows an assassin with a gun. The wording on that gun clearly reads, "This gun kills fascists." This is not dissimilar to markings found on guns and ammunition by the far left.

Oh dear Netflix. . Oh dear 🤬



I was LOVING the series Black Doves



Until I saw this



I find this HIGHLY irresponsible glorifying gun crime and with stickers on of who the depicted gun targets



Knowing there are many who describe anyone as facists these days from the… pic.twitter.com/GLEhfEvzj1 — @ChatsWithEm (@chatswithem) November 15, 2026

"Knowing there are many who describe anyone as fascists these days, from conservatives and the elderly to those who want peace in Russia, those who support protecting Israelis from persecution, or those who think pronouns aren't labels to play with," that viewer wrote on X.

Then Black Dove creator Joe Barton responded on X: "Sounds as if you just like fascists tbh."

Barton's response sidesteps the main concern: the indiscriminate use of the left's labels such as "fascist" and "Nazi" to label anyone they don't have been absolutely toxic for society. When factions within the Democratic Party's broader coalition loosely use those labels daily, it risks normalizing hate and violence, and that's where we are today.

There is no justification for political violence. Describing opponents as "subhuman Nazis," as the left loves to do, just shows the political environment heading into next year is going to heat up like never before.