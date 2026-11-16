US Is Protecting Mexican Fugitive Prosecutor Who Brought CIA Into Cartel Raids: Report

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

The New York Times reported Tuesday that a prosecutor in Mexico is now a wanted fugitive for partnering with the CIA in a purported operation to take on the country's drug cartels.

In a follow-up report, the Times revealed on Thursday that the fugitive prosecutor, Guillermo Zuany Portillo, has made it to America and is under protection of U.S. authorities.

"Mr. Zuany recently fled to the United States to avoid capture," the Times reported, adding that his "whereabouts in the United States were unclear."

Zuany Portillo is suspected of being in bed with the same cartels he was supposedly working with the CIA to eradicate. In fact, he was under investigation by the FBI, and had his U.S. visa revoked last year due to his cartel links - only to have it reinstated when he started working with the CIA, according to the Times.

A fugitive, Mexican prosecutor who secretly brought armed CIA officers into cartel raids has fled to the U.S. He is under the full protection of the American government.https://t.co/3AToEUDoAC — Steve Fisher (@Stevelfisher) November 12, 2026

The CIA partnered with Zuany Portillo despite him being accused of being involved in the 2022 murder of two police officers. One of his accusers has been placed in U.S. witness protection over the matter, according to the Times.

The CIA's operation in Mexico was made public in April, when two CIA officers were killed in a crash on the way back from a raid on Sinaloa Cartel methamphetamine labs. Now, Zuany Portillo is a wanted fugitive, while his boss, Chihuahua's former attorney general, César Jáuregui, has been charged with treason.

The CIA's partnership with Zuany Portillo had mixed results.

"In several cases, the operations ended in frustration when cartel targets got away ... raising suspicions among some Mexican agents that the criminals had been tipped off," wrote the Times, which interviewed at least nine officials and reviewed a trove of documents for its story.

"During one operation, Mr. Zuany and several American officers helped lead a mission to detain a cartel boss at a local bar, according to two Mexican officials who participated and two who were briefed. When Mexican forces arrived, the man and his crew were gone, visibly upsetting the Americans."

Jáuregui, the attorney general arrested for treason, has denied the charge - blaming a state police commander who also died in the crash for the CIA's presence in Mexico.

Zuany Portillo also denied the allegations against him.

"I have always conducted myself ethically and professionally," the fugitive reportedly told the Times in a text message.