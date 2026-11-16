Watch: China's Self-Flying, Battery-Powered Airliner Takes Off As US Chokes Beijing's Jet Parts

China's state planemaker flew its all-electric commuter airliner with a crew on board for the first time on Saturday, putting two pilots and a flight-test engineer in a 19-seat, battery-powered CE-25A over Binzhou in Shandong Province, according to Xinhua.

China has completed the first test flight of its new CE-25A electric passenger aircraft in Binzhou, Shandong Province. The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers and is designed to travel about 250 miles at speeds of up to 186 mph. pic.twitter.com/pl9Te2UlPU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2026

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the state-owned maker of the C919 narrowbody, said the aircraft operated normally and met its performance expectations. State broadcaster CCTV put the time in the air at 16 minutes and 38 seconds, over a distance of 60.4 kilometers (about 37.5 miles).

China's domestically developed 10-tonne-class electric commercial aircraft, the CE-25A, successfully completed its first manned intelligent flight on Saturday in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. #ElectricAircraft #COMAC #ChinaAviation pic.twitter.com/7SBSSSOMX7 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 14, 2026

The CE-25A is COMAC's first electric commercial aircraft, a 10-tonne design built mainly for intercity hops. It is rated for 19 passengers, a cruising speed of 300 km/h (about 186 mph), a cruising altitude of 2,400 meters and a range of 400 kilometers (roughly 250 miles). Ten electric ducted fans, five on each side, sit on top of the wing, per Simple Flying.

The aircraft first flew autonomously on Feb. 2 and has since logged 19 uncrewed validation flights, according to COMAC, which built it with battery giant CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has accepted COMAC's application for a type certificate, the opening step of the airworthiness review. No launch customer, price or service date has been announced.

Few outside China knew a full-size airframe existed until late October, when photos of a red-and-black CE-25A carrying the civil registration B-0EFH surfaced online, as The War Zone reported at the time. COMAC first showed the design as a concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2023, pitching a range of 400 to 500 kilometers.

Those figures are modest for the class: a turboprop Beechcraft 1900 carries the same 19 passengers about 700 kilometers at around 520 km/h, and batteries still hold a small fraction of the energy of jet fuel by weight, which caps both range and payload.

In the West, the same class of aircraft has mostly stalled: Sweden's Heart Aerospace, which drew up the 19-seat battery-powered ES-19, moved on to larger hybrid-electric designs, and NASA's X-57 Maxwell electric demonstrator was canceled in 2023 without flying. China is pressing ahead with the world's biggest battery maker as a partner, and it is putting the plane through its own regulator, not Washington's or Brussels'.

COMAC's jetliner business still runs on Western parts, and as we reported in October, the Commerce Department has been slowing export licenses for aircraft parts bound for China and limiting the number of parts licensed for shipment to COMAC to keep it from stockpiling. The CE-25A's partner on power is CATL, China's own battery champion, not the Western engine makers whose parts Washington has been rationing.