Judge Young Strikes Down The Administration's Ban On Using Ryan White HIV Grants For 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Authored by Tom Gantert via The Epoch Times,

A federal judge in Boston on Nov. 19 struck down Trump administration restrictions on a federal HIV/AIDS program that barred grant recipients from using the money for "gender-affirming care" or for activities the government deemed to promote "gender ideology."

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a trilateral meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on Nov. 19, 2026. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge William G. Young ruled that the restrictions violated the First Amendment's free speech protections, the Fifth Amendment's guarantee of equal protection, and federal law governing the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

Congress established the program in 1990 to help provide care to low-income and uninsured people living with HIV.

Young found that the restrictions effectively prevented grant recipients from providing "gender-affirming care" even when they were working outside the federally funded program.

The judge sharply criticized the Trump administration's grant restrictions in his conclusion.

After describing the United States as generous, compassionate and diverse, with a people who recognize a common heritage, he wrote, "The Challenged Conditions here represent a dark departure from these truths. They are based in animus, loathing, and discrimination."

The International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, one of the plaintiffs in the case, praised the ruling.

Dr. José M. Zuniga, the association's president emeritus, said the restrictions put clinics that depend on federal grants in conflict with their obligations to patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) imposed new grant conditions in March and issued funding notices in June barring the use of program funds for "gender-affirming" medical interventions.

Zuniga said the restrictions also threatened providers' ability to acknowledge patients' preferred gender identities.

He offered the example of a patient who comes in for an HIV follow-up and wants to discuss hormone therapy, side effects, or how to manage several medications.

Using a patient's name and pronouns, he said, helps build the trust patients need to speak openly, return for follow-up care or call if a problem arises.

The White House didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

The Trump administration defended its grant restrictions in an Oct. 9 court filing, arguing that federal health officials were keeping Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants focused on the purposes Congress authorized.

Justice Department lawyers said the program was intended to pay for HIV treatment and care for certain co-occurring conditions.

"Specifically, the statute does not include 'gender-affirming care' in the list of core medical services," the DOJ lawyers said.

"[It] is within HHS's delegated authority to interpret these categories in compliance with the statute where Congress does not provide further guidance. In fact, HHS has routinely issued guidelines on allowable uses of funds in the context of this program."

The restrictions followed a January 2025 executive order in which President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to review their grant conditions and ensure that federal funds did not promote what he called "gender ideology."

Trump said the policy would protect women's rights and freedom of conscience.