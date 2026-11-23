Key Events This Holiday-Shortened Week: All About PCE

This week it will be very challenging to focus for more than a few minutes on anything besides Jensen's return as CEO of Nvidia, but while it is a holiday-shortened week, there are still quite a few other key events to pay focus on.

As DB's Jim Reid writes this morning, moving on to the main highlights of the coming week, it will kick off with the global flash PMIs today and a very important Fed Williams speech, followed by US PCE inflation (Wednesday) ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday. Inflation will also be due in Europe and Tokyo on Friday.

Going through the week in a bit more detail, and starting with the US, the October PCE inflation, along with personal income and consumption, will be the main focus. Those are due on Wednesday, alongside durable goods orders, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. DB's US economists expect core PCE to come in at +0.29% MoM (+0.3% in September), with income and consumption both up +0.4% MoM. For durable good orders, they see headline growth of +2.5% (+1.9%).

New York Fed President Williams’ keynote today at the US equity close will also be especially important, as it is currently scheduled to be the final Fed communication before the blackout ahead of the December 9 FOMC meeting. Williams was firmly hawkish last Tuesday, stressing that the Fed still has work to do to return inflation sustainably to 2%, while pushing back on the need for “dramatic action” at the December meeting. Despite the sharp selloff in risk assets since then, we doubt his core message on the need for further tightening will change materially. But with the October FOMC minutes highlighting financial-stability risks from rapid AI-related debt growth, it will be interesting to see whether Williams gives greater weight to the recent tightening in financial conditions — even if, so far, Fed officials appear to view conditions as still too accommodative rather than restrictive enough to alter the policy path.

Elsewhere, a further read on households will come from Conference Board’s consumer confidence reading for November (tomorrow, DB forecast 92.0 vs 91.7 in October). The Fed’s Beige Book on Wednesday will also be watched for a qualitative assessment of economic conditions.

Before that the global week will kick off with a snapshot of business activity as November flash PMIs are released across the US, UK, Germany, France and the Eurozone today, followed by Japan tomorrow. Economists see the manufacturing gauge at 55.1 (54.9 in October) and the services one at 56.4 (56.1).

In Europe, the focus will also be on preliminary November CPIs from France and Spain on Friday, with prints for Germany and the Eurozone due the week after next. DB's European economists forecast a 3.53% YoY HICP reading for France and 4.57% for Spain. From the ECB, there will be the account of the October meeting (Thursday) and the October consumer expectations survey (Friday).

Rounding out the European calendar, in Germany, sentiment indicators due include the November Ifo survey (tomorrow) and December GfK consumer confidence (Thursday). Q3 GDP reports will also be out in Norway (Thursday) and Sweden (Friday).

Inflation releases are also due in Asia, including Japan’s November Tokyo CPI (Friday) and Australia’s October CPI (Wednesday). For the former, DB's Chief Japan economist sees an acceleration in both the core index to 2.9% YoY (2.6% in October) and the core-core index to 2.7% YoY (2.6%). Elsewhere in the region, China’s October industrial profits will be out Friday.

Finally, notable companies reporting next week include Dell, Analog Devices, Deere and HPE. See the rest of the day-by-day calendar at the end.

Here is the full preview of all the main events this week:

Courtesy of DB, here is a day-by-day calendar of events

Monday November 23

Data: US, UK, Germany, France and the Eurozone flash November PMIs, US October Chicago Fed national activity index

Central banks: Fed’s Williams speaks, ECB’s Kocher and Simkus speak, BoE’s Pill speaks

Earnings: HPE, Agilent

Auctions: US 2-yr Notes ($69bn)

Tuesday November 24

Data: US November Conference Board consumer confidence index, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Richmond Fed manufacturing index, business conditions, September FHFA house price index, Japan flash November PMIs, Germany November Ifo survey, EU27 October new car registrations

Central banks: ECB's Vujcic and Kocher speak, BoE’s Greene speaks, BoC’s Macklem speaks

Earnings: Dell, Analog Devices, Medtronic, Autodesk, Workday, Dollar Tree, HP

Auctions: US 2-yr FRN (reopening, $28bn), 5-yr Notes ($70bn)

Wednesday November 25

Data : US October PCE, personal income, spending, durable goods orders, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Japan October PPI services, France November consumer confidence, Australia October CPI

: US October PCE, personal income, spending, durable goods orders, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Japan October PPI services, France November consumer confidence, Australia October CPI Central banks: Fed’s Beige Book

Fed’s Beige Book Earnings: Deere

Deere Auctions: US 7-yr Notes ($44bn)

Thursday November 26

Data: Germany December GfK consumer confidence, France October PPI, Eurozone October M3, Norway Q3 GDP

Central banks: ECB’s account of October meeting, BoJ’s Tamura speaks

Other: US Thanksgiving Day

Friday November 27

Data: US October advance goods trade balance, retail inventories, China October industrial profits, Japan November Tokyo CPI, Germany November unemployment claims rate, France November CPI, October consumer spending, Q3 total payrolls, Italy September industrial sales, Eurozone November economic confidence, Canada Q3 current account balance, Sweden Q3 GDP

Central banks: ECB October consumer expectations survey, ECB’s Nagel, Vujcic and Moulin speak

Earnings: Meituan

Finally, looking at just the US, the key economic data releases this week are the durable goods report and core PCE inflation on Wednesday. New York Fed President Williams is scheduled to speak on Monday.

Monday, November 23

09:45 AM S&P Global US manufacturing PMI, November preliminary (consensus 54.5, last 54.9); S&P Global US services PMI, November preliminary (consensus 55.5, last 56.1)

S&P Global US services PMI, November preliminary (consensus 55.5, last 56.1) 04:00 PM New York Fed President Williams (FOMC voter) speaks; New York Fed President John Williams will speak at an event organized by the University of Mount Saint Vincent. Speech text and Q&A are expected. On November 17, Williams said, “inflation is stubbornly high and we need to get it down,“ but added that "I don't think the situation calls for dramatic action" when asked about the possibility of a 50bp hike at the December FOMC meeting.

Tuesday, November 24

09:00 AM Case-Shiller home price index, September (GS +0.2%, consensus +0.2%, last +0.3%)

10:00 AM Conference Board consumer confidence, November (GS 92.5, consensus 92.2, last 91.7)

Wednesday, November 25

08:30 AM Personal income, October (GS +0.3%, consensus +0.4%, last +0.2%); Personal spending, October (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.4%, last +0.5%); Core PCE price index, October (GS +0.29%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.3%); Core PCE price index (YoY), October (GS +3.24%, consensus +3.4%, last +3.1%); PCE price index, October (GS +0.32%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.5%); PCE price index (YoY), October (GS +3.83%, consensus +3.8%, last +3.6%): We estimate that personal income and spending increased by 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, in October. We estimate that the core PCE price index rose 0.29% in October, corresponding to a year-over-year rate of +3.24%. Additionally, we expect that the headline PCE price index rose 0.32%, and increased 3.83% from a year earlier.

We estimate that personal income and spending increased by 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, in October. We estimate that the core PCE price index rose 0.29% in October, corresponding to a year-over-year rate of +3.24%. Additionally, we expect that the headline PCE price index rose 0.32%, and increased 3.83% from a year earlier. 08:30 AM GDP, Q3 second release (GS +3.7%, consensus +3.5%, last +3.4%); Personal consumption, Q3 second release (GS +4.0%, consensus +3.9%, last +3.8%); Core PCE inflation, Q3 second release (GS +2.47%, consensus +2.5%, last +2.5%): We estimate a 0.3pp upward revision to Q3 GDP growth to +3.7% (quarter-over-quarter annualized). Our forecast reflects upward revisions to consumption growth (+0.2pp to +4.0%), reflecting upward revisions to retail sales growth in Q3 and stronger recreation spending details in the quarterly services survey (QSS), and business fixed investment growth that is partly offset by softer exports growth.

We estimate a 0.3pp upward revision to Q3 GDP growth to +3.7% (quarter-over-quarter annualized). Our forecast reflects upward revisions to consumption growth (+0.2pp to +4.0%), reflecting upward revisions to retail sales growth in Q3 and stronger recreation spending details in the quarterly services survey (QSS), and business fixed investment growth that is partly offset by softer exports growth. 08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended November 21 (GS 205k, consensus 200k, last 203k): Continuing jobless claims, week ended November 14 (consensus 1,750k, last 1,763k)

Continuing jobless claims, week ended November 14 (consensus 1,750k, last 1,763k) 08:30 AM Durable goods orders, October preliminary (GS +1.5%, consensus +0.5%, last +1.9%); Durable goods orders ex-transportation, October preliminary (GS +0.5%, consensus +0.5%, last +0.5%); Core capital goods orders, October preliminary (GS +0.5%, consensus +0.7%, last +0.6%); Core capital goods shipments, October preliminary (GS +0.5%, consensus +0.7%, last +1.2%): We estimate that durable goods orders increased 3.0% in the preliminary October report (month-over-month, seasonally adjusted) based on our tracking of commercial aircraft orders. We forecast a 0.5% increase in core capital goods orders—reflecting a slight moderation in the new orders components of manufacturing surveys in October—and also a 0.5% increase in core capital goods shipments—reflecting the continued increase in core capital goods orders in recent months.

We estimate that durable goods orders increased 3.0% in the preliminary October report (month-over-month, seasonally adjusted) based on our tracking of commercial aircraft orders. We forecast a 0.5% increase in core capital goods orders—reflecting a slight moderation in the new orders components of manufacturing surveys in October—and also a 0.5% increase in core capital goods shipments—reflecting the continued increase in core capital goods orders in recent months. 10:00 AM New home sales, October (GS -6.6%, consensus -3.8%, last -0.6%)

02:00 PM Fed releases Beige Book, December meeting period: The Fed’s Beige Book is a summary of regional economic anecdotes from the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The Beige Book for the October FOMC meeting period noted that economic activity increased at a slight to moderate pace in nine of the twelve districts, with the others reporting no change, and most districts reported little or no change in overall consumer spending. In this month’s Beige Book, we will mainly look for anecdotes related to how consumers and firms are responding to the increase in energy prices from the conflict in the Middle East. We will also look for anecdotes related to the impact of the AI buildout on firms’ activity and costs.

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving holiday. NYSE closed. SIFMA recommends bond markets also close.

Friday, November 27

08:30 AM Advanced goods trade balance, October (GS -$135.5bn, consensus -$135.3bn, last -$135.1bn)

Source: DB, Goldman