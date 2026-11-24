No Smoking Gun: WSJ Abruptly Walks Back The Alice Huang Spy Story

The Wall Street Journal is backing away from the Nvidia spy narrative it heavily promoted. Three weeks after the outlet reported that officials in the US, Singapore and Taiwan feared Alice Huang was "a Chinese intelligence source," the paper reported late Monday that her links to Chinese intelligence may be only circumstantial, and that US intelligence has no smoking gun proving she was tasked with collecting on Jensen Huang or passing along national-security secrets.

The Journal's earlier reporting, published Nov. 1, said US officials had concluded last year that she was "sharing information with the Chinese government" while working with Nvidia on data centers in Asia, and that authorities in Singapore and Taiwan had at one point put physical surveillance teams on her. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said after publication that it had conducted no such investigation of Alice Huang.

The new account, from people with knowledge of the US intelligence (like Marco Rubio was when he rewrote a CIA memo that did not conclude she was a spy), is that Alice Huang was in contact with Chinese intelligence while her affair with Jensen Huang was going on, but nothing in the intelligence shows she was actively tasked by Beijing. Some US officials told the paper the links are circumstantial, since Chinese business figures are routinely compelled to keep in touch with the country's security apparatus. Others said any information she collected and passed on, however minor, was a national-security risk given how central Huang is to America's AI industry.

The New York Times reported Sunday night that US intelligence had tracked Alice Huang in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until this fall, overlapping with the affair.

WSJ corrects the record.



Alice Huang's

- Connections to CCP state intel were circumstantial

- No smoking gun she was actively collecting intel

- No definitive evidence she was specifically targeting NVIDIA

- No real intel was gathered either way

- No hard evidence she was... pic.twitter.com/cTePTHWh0T — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 24, 2026

Kevin Bass claimed that Transformer, a newsletter run by the journalism nonprofit Tarbell, called for Huang's ouster three days before he resigned, that Tarbell is "funded by the Anthropic network," and that at least seven current Tarbell Fellows have shaped stories on the scandal.

Tarbell, a journalism nonprofit funded by the Anthropic network, runs a newsletter called Transformer.



Transformer called for Jensen Huang's ouster three days before he resigned.



At least 7 current Tarbell Fellows have shaped stories on the alleged Nvidia scandal.



Several of... pic.twitter.com/NCiYJ4slYs — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 24, 2026

Another widely shared post tallied what three weeks of "Chinese honeytrap spy plot" headlines cost: a trillion dollars in Nvidia's market cap and Huang's job, with the coverage amplified, it claimed, by $177 million in funding from the network of Anthropic investor Dustin Moskovitz.

Step 1: Run three weeks of "Chinese honeytrap spy plot" front-page headlines amplified by $177M in think-tank and newsletter funding from Anthropic investor Dustin Moskowitz's network.



Step 2: Wipe out a trillion dollars in market cap and force Jensen Huang out of his own... — Daebak 앤디 (@MyDaebakCafe) November 24, 2026

That gap in the intelligence is what President Trump and his allies leaned on as they pushed Nvidia's board to take Huang back. The board did on Monday, saying it had received input from "senior levels of the United States government" and was confident his "reinstatement poses no national security risk," according to the company's filing.

Trump's own take, on CNBC Monday: "Every time you have a Chinese woman that's good-looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy."

President Donald Trump: Chinese President Xi Jinping's respect for Jensen Huang is so great, he thought Xi could "end up paying [Huang] a fortune to let him run a company in China." https://t.co/qyqyPBDYSc pic.twitter.com/8FTy8ZkT5y — CNBC (@CNBC) November 23, 2026

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), in line to chair the House Intelligence Committee, told the paper the intelligence community has no clear answers on the questions that matter: "We need to know what information he conveyed to her, what influence she might have applied to him, whether she was tasked by the Chinese, whether she was witting - we don't know the answer to that question."

Lawmakers and congressional staff say the administration has shared little of the underlying intelligence with Capitol Hill, and a session set for last Wednesday to go over it and other matters was postponed, according to the Journal. Huang is due before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who a week earlier had told the board to look outside the company for a new CEO, called the spy angle "kind of a canard" on Sunday. Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month that the Justice Department has not confirmed whether she was a spy, and Beijing has dismissed the allegations as a smear.

The same liars who fabricated Russiagate got a reality check in 11 days instead of 11 years. And they're reacting with equally insane conspiracy theories. "The walls are closing in" part 2. https://t.co/zecAcyOIr9 pic.twitter.com/i1mOsJMFX7 — Brian Chau (@brianchau57) November 24, 2026

The World's Biggest Spy Service

Current and former intelligence officials, lawmakers and China analysts told the Journal that the spy-or-not debate misses the larger problem: under Xi, China's intelligence services have grown so sprawling and opportunistic that the line between a recruited agent and an unwitting asset has blurred, which makes the damage harder to measure and the threat easier to wave off.

Some US intelligence officials now describe the Ministry of State Security as the largest and most active spy service in the world, with an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 personnel, the paper reported. Xi installed his protégé Chen Yixin as minister in 2022, and the agency has since moved into the open, running a WeChat account that warns the public about foreign spies and pushing national-security lessons into schools from primary grades to university.

Beyond China's borders, the ministry watches Chinese nationals through WeChat and other platforms as well as on the ground, and its officers court foreign contacts with headhunter-style approaches, business pretexts and face-to-face meetings inside China, favoring people tied to politics, technology or business.

Based on that, analysts told the Journal, Alice Huang would have been impossible for the ministry to miss: a Chinese businesswoman with personal access to the head of the world's most strategically important chip designer, who posted intimate photos with him on WeChat Moments for anyone in her network to see.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio notably rewrote a memo this spring warning Trump that Huang might be compromised through her intelligence ties, though it stopped short of calling her a Chinese spy sent to collect on him. Her former company, Singapore-based Megaspeed, has been under US investigation since at least 2024 over the alleged smuggling of restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, and Commerce blacklisted it on the day Huang walked back into Nvidia.