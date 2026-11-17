"It's Illegal": Trump Fires Back As Massive Leak Shows What Deutsche Bank Hid About Epstein, Russia - And Him

Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 6% in Frankfurt on Tuesday after 15 million leaked files showed the lender processed $582 million in suspicious payments tied to Jeffrey Epstein, quietly leaked Donald Trump's tax details to an outsider in 2017, and kept chasing Russian business right up to the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 200 journalists at outlets including the Financial Times, Der Spiegel, Le Monde and the New York Times spent months on the cache, which two whistleblowers copied out of the bank and handed to Indian journalist Josy Joseph and South African journalist Khadija Sharife. South African nonprofit Barracuda Media coordinated the project.

Trump, in Manila for a Quad summit, was asked by a reporter about Deutsche Bank leaking his tax records. "I paid a lot of taxes. It's illegal for them to do it," the president said.

Q: What about Deutsche Bank leaking your tax records?



Trump: I paid a lot of taxes. It's illegal for them to do it. pic.twitter.com/JJLPe2ybO2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

The tax slip came in March 2017, two months into Trump's first term, when the bank mistakenly sent one of his tax documents to another client's accountant, the FT found. Christian Sewing, then head of private banking and now the bank's CEO, called it "an awful mistake" - and it was kept from the White House.

An 'awful mistake' that leaked Trump's tax statements https://t.co/zEZYJC5446 — Financial Times (@FT) November 17, 2026

The files go further than the tax mix-up. After the 2016 election, the bank set up a special project for its most famous client, codenamed "Novus Ordo," with documents locked down, access restricted and communications encrypted, even from some senior staff, according to Follow the Money. In 2014 the bank flagged a suspicious payment to DT Marks Baku LLC, a Trump company in Azerbaijan, from a customer of Danske Bank's Estonian branch. In 2017 and 2019 it flagged more suspicious payments to Trump companies, which its own analysts tied to the Azerbaijani Laundromat and a Russian laundering network linked to Kremlin-loyal oligarchs - but the reports it sent to US authorities never said the companies belonged to the president. Its internal review for Congress found "no bank-related connections between President Trump and Russia." Follow the Money says the files don't show Trump took part in any laundering.

Epstein: More Than Double The Known Figure

The bank filed 21 suspicious activity reports covering $581.9 million across roughly 3,000 Epstein-linked transactions from October 2013 to May 2019, an internal document from its US Financial Crimes Intelligence Unit shows, per the consortium. Those reports were filed only after Epstein's July 2019 arrest. That is more than double the $250 million-plus in suspicious Epstein transactions that Sen. Ron Wyden's August report said the bank failed to promptly flag to the Treasury.

Deutsche Bank took Epstein on in August 2013, five years after his guilty plea to soliciting a minor for prostitution and after JPMorgan had already dropped him, booking him as an ultra-high-net-worth client worth $100 million to $500 million and hoping to earn $2 million to $4 million a year from him. A 2015 email described Ghislaine Maxwell as an alleged "co-conspirator," yet the bank let a trust arrangement benefiting her go ahead. Epstein, his entities and associates opened more than 40 accounts. The bank told him in December 2018 it would close them, and it took about six more months to do it.

The bank paid $150 million to New York's financial regulator in 2020 over Epstein and other failures, and $75 million in 2023 to settle a class action by his victims. A federal judge had earlier let victims' lawsuits against the bank proceed. Deutsche Bank says it "acknowledges its error of onboarding Epstein in 2013 and regrets our historical connection with him."

"In Front Of A Train"

The documents show the bank wanted to grow its Russia business shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, despite warnings from its own managers. After Putin annexed Crimea in 2014, the bank drew up lists of "good and bad oligarchs," a former insider told the consortium. When an expansion of the Russian business was planned in May 2020, an anti-financial-crime specialist likened it to throwing her team in front of a train. Oleg Deripaska and Roman Abramovich are among the oligarchs named. The Times describes staff who struggled to understand the Russian book and keep up with sanctions, with some reaching a breaking point.

German police searched the bank's Frankfurt headquarters in January in a laundering probe over transactions reportedly linked to Abramovich. His lawyers say German authorities confirmed he is not under investigation.

In one leaked email from his time on the management board, Sewing wrote that "KYC is breaking the neck of our revenue" (translated), referring to the know-your-customer checks banks run on clients. The bank rejects what it calls "false insinuations" about his attitude. The investigation also says the bank failed to offboard around 28,000 problematic investment-bank clients it had marked for removal by early 2018.

Deutsche Bank has paid more than 20 billion euros in fines and settlements since 2000, over mortgage securities, rate rigging, Russian mirror trades and money-laundering lapses.

"A Different Bank Today"

In its response, the bank said the matters "date back many years, in some cases as much as two decades," that it reviewed them at the time where relevant and worked closely with regulators, and that it invested 7 billion euros in its control environment from 2019 to 2025. "We are a different, stronger and safer bank today," it said, adding that it does not expect a meaningful financial impact, if any.

The whistleblowers have also handed the material to the US Justice Department, the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Britain's tax authority, according to their lawyer.