US Sees Zero Border Releases For 18th Consecutive Month

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

U.S. authorities released zero illegal immigrants at the southwest border for the 18th straight month in October, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

ZERO-RELEASE STREAK AT THE BORDER HITS 18 MONTHS 🔥



PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT! pic.twitter.com/hc7dfkaPyd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 16, 2026

A total of 8,288 illegal immigrants were apprehended by Border Patrol in October along the southwest border, which was 95 percent lower than the monthly average under the previous administration, CBP said in a Nov. 16 statement. Apprehensions were 7 percent lower than in September.

Nationwide encounters of illegal immigrants in October were at 27,890, which is the lowest-ever level recorded at the start of a fiscal year, CBP said.

The agency credited robust enforcement policies with the sustained decline in apprehensions and border crossings.

"We know more about who and what is entering our homeland than at any time in our nation's history. America is safer because we are enforcing the rule of law, keeping threats out of our communities, and putting the security of the American people first," CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott said in the statement.

The White House said in a Nov. 16 statement that President Donald Trump's immigration policies have led to the rescue of 7,200 children from traffickers and predators. The administration has also arrested more than 3,500 human traffickers and predators, the White House said, citing FBI data.

The October border numbers come as fiscal year 2026 was the first-ever fiscal year with zero border releases, CBP said last month.

A total of 98,700 illegal immigrants were apprehended along the southwest border in the year, far lower than the average of 1.8 million apprehensions per year under the Biden administration.

"Illegal aliens have received a clear message: don't try to enter the country illegally, or you will be apprehended, detained, and deported," CBP said.

Migrant Caravans

Roughly 1,500 foreign nationals are approaching the U.S. border with Mexico, with the group having set off from Tapachula, a city close to Mexico's border with Guatemala, on Nov. 10.

Some participants in the caravan have expressed hopes of entering and settling in the United States after Democrats won the midterm elections. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterms.

Trump warned Mexico in a Nov. 12 Truth Social post to stop the migrant caravan, failing which tariffs on the country would be doubled.

"Under President Trump, there is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a Nov. 13 post on X.

Under President Trump, there is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States. https://t.co/h02CJMnYbQ — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 13, 2026

Immigration Reform Bill

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) announced last week her plans to reintroduce the Dignity Act in 2027, an immigration reform bill. The current version of the bill seeks to establish programs for individuals without lawful status in the United States, including a path to lawful permanent residency.

One such initiative is the Dignity Program, which would allow illegal immigrants temporary legal status, work and travel authorization, and protection from removal proceedings for seven years if they meet certain conditions.

Conditions include working or attending school for at least four of the seven years and checking in with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) every two years to provide testimony of good standing in the community.

The bill grants DHS discretionary authority to waive certain immigration restrictions for a U.S. citizen's spouse or child who is deemed inadmissible or deportable.

The current Dignity Act was introduced in July 2025 but hasn't passed any chamber.

Escobar recently said the bill would be reshaped in the coming weeks and invited bipartisan involvement in the measure, according to a Nov. 11 statement from the lawmaker's office.