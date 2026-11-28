Ukraine Sank A Russian Warship On Italy's Doorstep... Now Rome Is Turning On Zelensky

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly warned Kyiv that the war with Russia "must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean" (translated), her first public words on Sunday's Ukrainian sea-drone strike that sank a Russian warship in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

"You know my position on Ukraine, you know my support, Italy's support for Ukraine. But I think the war must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean," Meloni told reporters Thursday on the sidelines of an extraordinary European Council in Brussels. "I think we have to be very clear on this, as we have been in recent days, clear with our Ukrainian friends, and we have to be clear with our partners too" (translated).

🚨🎙️💥🇮🇹🇪🇺🇱🇾🇺🇦🇷🇺 Giornalista: "Gli attacchi ucraini in Libia: ha registrato il timore per un'escalation nel Mediterraneo? E teme che, di fronte a un'eventuale escalation di quel tipo, possano essere pregiudicati anche a livello europeo i sostegni a Kyiv?".



Giorgia Meloni:... pic.twitter.com/ApRorr0lJa — Dario D'Angelo (@dariodangelo91) November 26, 2026

Asked whether the strike could cost Kyiv European support, she declined to tie the two together. "I wouldn't link the question of resources. I think we must do our best to keep helping Ukraine defend itself, but we must also defend the security of our borders and our citizens. On this I have been, and intend to keep being, very clear with President Zelensky and with Ukraine" (translated).

Zelensky confirmed on Monday that Ukrainian drones had hit the corvette Merkury, among the newest ships in Russia's navy, along with a Russian cargo vessel off the Libyan coast, and called the operation "exemplary." Two Libyan navy officers have since died of their wounds, and the eastern Libyan army of Russian ally Khalifa Haftar vowed revenge.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani went further in the Senate on Thursday. "We are convinced that violating Libya's sovereignty is a mistake and that it does not help Ukraine's cause," he told senators, adding that the Italian government stands with Ukraine but "the war cannot be extended to the Mediterranean" (translated).

Speaking in Baku, Tajani said Rome had no warning: "We were not informed of absolutely anything; we did not provide any kind of support to the Ukrainians." On Tuesday he called Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to register Italy's concern that the conflict could spread into the Mediterranean and to stress respect for Libya's sovereignty and unity.

Italy has about 200 troops in Libya with its Miasit mission between Tripoli and Misurata, and Rome is weighing stronger protection for them, according to military sources quoted Thursday.

Inside Meloni's coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's League has been far blunter. "I wouldn't want someone to be bringing the war to Italy's doorstep, because we're talking about the Mediterranean" (translated), Salvini said Monday.

In a statement Wednesday, the League said the deaths of the two Libyan soldiers made the "act of war" a few hundred kilometers from Italy even more serious, and that conducting military operations on a sovereign country's territory without first consulting Western partners, Italy above all, is "unacceptable" (translated). It warned the strike could deepen the split between Tripolitania and Cyrenaica and undercut the UN's and US envoy Massad Boulos's diplomacy in Libya.

The decree that has let Italy send military supplies to Kyiv every year since 2022 runs out in a little over a month, and Salvini wants the arms shipments stopped in 2027, as Gazzetta del Sud noted.

In March, Moscow blamed a Ukrainian drone boat for blowing up the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz between Malta and Libya, and on Thursday the Kremlin turned President Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte's warning against expanding the war back on Kyiv. Now Rome, one of Kyiv's steadiest backers since 2022, is telling Zelensky the Mediterranean is off limits.