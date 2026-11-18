Afghan Suspects Behind 108,000 Serious Crimes In Germany, Rapes Up 533% In A Decade

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

German police recorded 108,409 serious offenses between 2015 and 2024 which featured at least one Afghan suspect, according to figures released by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in September 2025. Remarkably, Afghans are estimated to number approximately 450,000 people in the country, which represents an astronomical crime rate for their population.

The data, drawn from the Police Crime Statistics (PKS), also indicates there were 52 murder victims and 2,691 rape cases involving Afghan suspects over the same ten-year period.

The data was obtained by AfD MP Jan Wenzel Schmidt after he requested in parliament how many people had been murdered, injured or raped by Afghans in Germany since 2015.

The government's reply indicates just how much crime has grown over the ten-year period as the Afghan population grew year-by-year. Rape cases rose from 69 in 2015 to 437 in 2024, a 533 percent increase. In 2024 alone, it rose 25 percent compared with 2023, with more than one recorded rape per day involving an Afghan on average.

Cases of bodily harm involving at least one Afghan suspect totaled 105,666 over the decade. After a temporary decline during the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, the crime numbers have risen year after year. In 2024 alone, police registered a record 14,217 serious crimes with Afghan suspects.

It should be noted that some of the crimes were committed multiple times by the same suspect. There are also many Afghans who have committed no crime, but the numbers nonetheless reveal that Afghans commit serious crimes at a vastly higher rate than Germans relative to their population size. In the areas of violent crime and serious sexual offenses, Afghans are especially overrepresented, with rates for serious sexual offenses roughly 14 times higher than those of German nationals.

When the figures came out in September 2025, Schmidt described the 2024 total as a "sad record" and contrasted it with the number of deportations.

"The fact that only 28 Afghan criminals have been deported so far seems - with all due respect - ridiculous in comparison," he said.

Germany has since stepped up deportation flights to Kabul, sending 20 Afghan offenders in February and 31 Afghan men in July.

The figures come amid continued reports of knife attacks. In one recent case in Berlin, two Turkish men aged 25 and 26 were stabbed on a bridge in the city center by a group of ten people of Afghan nationality, which included seven men and three women. Afghans have also been involved in some of the most high-profile crimes in the country, including the infamous Islamic-motivated stabbing attack in Mannheim that killed a German police officer and an attack in Bavaria in which a two-year-old child in a kindergarten group was stabbed to death.

The release of foreign crime data has been consistently attacked by the left and even the German Press Council, which previously criticized certain media presentations of such data for allegedly violating Guideline 2 of the Press Code. The organization is claiming that the presentation of such data reinforces stereotypes when reporting on the origin of suspects.

Others, such as the AfD, contend that the issue is not presenting the data or stereotypes, but the number of victims who had suffered serious harm at the hands of Afghan suspects, especially as the vast majority of them were invited into Germany for protection.

The Interior Ministry figures and the accompanying political reactions have revived debate over deportation policy, the integration of recent arrival cohorts, and the interpretation of crime statistics that track nationality rather than longer-term residence or naturalization status.