China’s first feature film made entirely with artificial intelligence has failed to attract cinema audiences, suggesting that the country’s enthusiasm for AI entertainment may have its limits, according to the South China Morning Post.

Sanxingdui: Future Past, created without actors or a traditional film crew, generated only 1.8 million yuan (US$270,000) during its first three weeks in theatres, according to box office tracker Beacon Pro. Its production reportedly cost tens of millions of yuan.

SCMP writes that the film’s poor performance contrasts with the explosive growth of AI entertainment in China, particularly short-form online dramas. The sector is already worth billions of yuan, with official figures showing that more than 90 per cent of the 430,000 microdramas released between January and August contained AI-generated material.

But audiences were largely unimpressed by Sanxingdui. Online criticism focused on lifeless characters, inconsistent imagery and a confusing storyline, with many viewers finding the artificial visuals distracting.

Michael Berry, a professor of contemporary Chinese cultural studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, believes the widespread availability of AI videos may be part of the problem.

Consumers have become accustomed to watching cheaply produced AI clips on their phones, he suggested, but expect something more substantial and authentic when buying a cinema ticket.

The success of Niu Lai, a small independent Chinese animation, offers a striking comparison. Made over five years by a mother and son using relatively basic production methods, the film earned more than 51 million yuan in three weeks after gaining popularity on social media.

Although its animation was unpolished and its dialogue sometimes awkward, viewers embraced its personal, handmade quality.

The contrasting results have prompted criticism from Chinese state media. In a Tuesday editorial, People’s Daily said Sanxingdui highlighted fundamental difficulties facing AI filmmaking.

Rather than developing a script and then creating the visuals, its producers reportedly assembled AI-generated sequences first and constructed a narrative around them. The approach left the finished film lacking cohesion.

The newspaper argued that impressive computer-generated imagery alone cannot replace strong writing, convincing performances or emotional depth. It nevertheless maintained that AI still has a future in filmmaking.

The setback also comes as China’s cinema industry faces declining revenues. Weak consumer spending and competition from digital platforms have contributed to a nearly 30 per cent fall in box office receipts during the first 10 months of 2026, when ticket sales totalled 31.6 billion yuan, according to Beacon Pro.

Berry suggested that the public’s response could reflect changing preferences rather than outright rejection of AI technology.

As synthetic content becomes increasingly commonplace, some audiences may be rediscovering the appeal of creative work shaped by human imagination, effort and emotion.