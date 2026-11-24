Bianco: Refinery Damage, De-Globalization Mean Inflation Here To Stay

Ukraine’s penchant for blowing up Russian oil refineries and Washington’s bipartisan push for American protectionism mean inflation will only get worse. That’s according to Jim Bianco of Bianco Research who joined last night's ZeroHedge debate on WTF Is Happening In Markets where he was joined by Brent Johnson and Dave Collum to examine the recent market selloff.

Bianco warned that inflation will prove far more persistent than investors expect, illustrated in energy with crude prices normalizing but refined diesel remaining high. The three also discussed when or if market valuations will come back to reality, an eventuality that may be ushered in by a combination of AI-related layoffs and aging boomers leading to net liquidations, flipping the passive investment bid to a tumbling ask.

Below were the highlights from Bianco's inflationary warnings though we recommend the full conversation for those who missed it:

The Tides of Globalization Have Turned

Jim Bianco argued that the retreat from globalization will continue to create a lasting source of inflation, as government policies increasingly prevent Americans from accessing cheaper goods and services abroad.

"The average hip replacement in the United States is $70,000. The average hip replacement in India is $10,000. Why can't you go to India and get the hip replacement? Because we put in laws that your insurance company won't cover it."

Across the board, hip replacements to electric cars, abroad is cheaper. The Chinese car company Beyond Your Dreams (BYD) makes a virtual replica of Tesla’s Model 3 for $15,000. For context, Model 3’s range in price from $39,000 to $56,000.

"If you believe that we're gonna go back to globalization, then let me buy a $15,000 brand new car, let me buy one of my kids a $10,000 brand new car. Of course not… We actually ban those cars in the United States."

Bianco sees little motivation to change this dynamic, even among the candidates that are furthest to the Left.

"The tide has turned when it comes to globalization. We are no longer searching the world for the cheapest place to make stuff."

“That's why I think we are stuck with more goods inflation, and we're going to be at a higher inflation level."

Thanks Ukraine…

Bianco pointed to Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for exacerbating energy markets already stressed by the Iran war. With Hormuz largely online, we (at least for now) have ample crude oil supply, but insufficient capacity to turn it into finished products like gasoline and diesel.

"The Ukrainians have blown up a lot of refineries in Russia. So hey, oil's getting out, but where am I gonna send it? All the refineries in Russia are on fire and I can't send it right back to the refineries in the Middle East to turn it into gasoline. So who wants this oil?"

With existing refineries already operating near capacity, Bianco argued that additional crude supply does little to alleviate shortages of refined products.

"Every other refinery is running at 97%. They don't need more oil. We need more refining capacity… The result is a growing disconnect The price of oil is going down, but the price of diesel isn't. And that is going to continue to be an issue."

Listen to the full discussion where Bianco, Johnson, and Collum get into how this market might crash, what is Kevin Warsh’s plan, what’s up with gold, and more. Watch below, on Youtube, or listen on Spotify.