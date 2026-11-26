Houthis Target Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Port Of Jeddah For First Time Ever

Via The Cradle

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF/Houthis) announced on Wednesday its first operation targeting the Saudi port of Jeddah, in response to the kingdom’s recent airstrikes on Hodeidah Port.

The YAF also announced a second operation targeting the Saudi port of Jizan, "as part of the response to the Saudi aggression against our country, and in retaliation for its targeting of the port of Hodeidah, and in order to establish the equation of port for port."

Both attacks were “accurate” and “resulted in damage to the targeted sites,” the YAF added. It stressed that it “will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to any aggression targeting the port of Hodeidah” and “will continue to establish deterrence equations, whatever the consequences and repercussions.”

Both facilities are vital to the kingdom and are situated on Saudi Arabia’s western Red Sea coast. The Saudi-led coalition claimed it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Yemeni army near Jeddah Islamic Port, but acknowledged that a projectile struck the port of Jizan. It said the strike caused minor damage.

Unverified videos on social media allegedly showed fires breaking out at the Jeddah facility. This was the first YAF operation ever targeting the Saudi port of Jeddah.

The kingdom launched a heavy attack on the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah early on 25 November. Attacks also targeted Sanaa International Airport. The Yemeni army (Houthis) had warned earlier that all Saudi ports would become targets if Hodeidah Port came under renewed aggression.

Since the kingdom’s escalation of its decade-long war on Yemen in July, oil refineries, energy storage sites, military bases, and airports across Saudi Arabia have been targeted.

The YAF has heavily targeted Saudi energy infrastructure across the kingdom and has launched multiple attacks on the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, targeting refineries and energy facilities operated by Riyadh.

Sanaa has vowed to continue its operations against sites within Saudi Arabia, as well as its advance on the ground inside Yemen, which recently saw its forces seize Bab al-Mandab from the kingdom’s proxies.

The Yemeni army (Houthis) now controls the entire western coast of the country, giving it increased leverage over Saudi and Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

Riyadh is preparing for its war against Yemen to “stretch well into next year,” despite the setbacks it has faced in the conflict, two western officials were cited by Reuters as saying on 18 November. Over 450 people have been killed in Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition since July 2026, according to the Yemeni Health Ministry.