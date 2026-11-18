Dutch Startup Boasts Its Missiles Helped Destroy Crimea Bridge, & Is Now In Russia's Crosshairs

The early Tuesday major Ukrainian attack on Crimea's Kerch Strait Bridge was one of the most significant strikes on Russian territory and assets of the recent war, and could prove as a turning point leading to further serious escalation - given Moscow is not going to sit idly by.

As a reminder, President Zelensky was quick to boast about the destruction of the main span of the bridge, which lies in a mangled concrete and steel mess in the Kerch Strait, blocking the ship lane. What's more is that Zelensky in a rarity named the specific weapons systems used - among them a key foreign-made weapon.

"Today, at the key stage, the 'Palianytsia' drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while 'Neptune' missiles, 'Ruta’ drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using 'Flamingo,' our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike, and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds," Zelensky wrote on X.

Soon after, Dutch arms manufacturer Destinus stepped out of the shadows and openly proclaimed its role, stating that seven of its RUTA missiles destroyed part of the crossing.

"We are proud to support the Ukrainian defence forces in their fight to defend Ukraine and Europe," the Hengelo and Valkenburg-based company announced in a LinkedIn post. It marks the first time that Destinus has ever publicly claimed that its weapons were behind attack operations by Ukraine.

"Last night’s strikes damaged the bridge's upper load-bearing structure. Today, seven RUTA missiles hit the bridge, causing one span to collapse," Destinus wrote in the Tuesday post.

The European start-up further revealed that its LORD and Da Vinci unmanned systems "were also deployed to suppress Russian air defences" amid the riskey operation. A spokesperson for the company has also told European outlets, "we felt it was important to show that technology developed in Europe, together with Ukrainian weapons, can make a concrete contribution to the defense of Europe."

Did this effectively just make The Netherlands a target for Russian retaliation or potential sabotage attacks?

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands on Wednesday is demanding answers. Destinus could now be in the crosshairs:

According to missile expert Fabian Hoffman, the current announcement just puts Destinus on the map — and not in a good way. While the publicity from a successful attack can bring new customers, “we know that Russia has gone after these types of companies in Europe,” he tells NOS. And, arguably, Destinus is on Russia’s radar already. Earlier this year, Russia’s Ministry of Defence named the company on a list of European weapons producers. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, stated that the sites on that list should be seen as legitimate targets.

The Russian Embassy said in a statement on X, "Moscow has been duly informed of the NL (Netherlands) involvement."

Moscow has been duly informed of the NL involvement.

The confession has been well noted.

Is The Hague openly joining the conflict? pic.twitter.com/mAhU2S0Jaz — Russian Embassy in NL🇷🇺🇳🇱 (@rusembassynl) November 18, 2026

"The confession has been well noted. Is The Hague openly joining the conflict?" it questioned.

This episode may go down in history as the first time LinkedIn has played a role in a start-up confessing its involvement in stoking a major regional war, and which portends significant escalation. Most defense firms have been content to provide their weapons covertly and in silence while not poking the Russian bear too loudly, but apparently Destinus - despite it being a young and small company - has come out of the gate swinging. Helping launch WW3 just for some clout?