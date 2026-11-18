Ed Dowd: Governments Are Telling You To Get Ready... Pay Attention

Authored by Ed Dowd via Beyond the Narrative,

The clustering of preparedness guidance and system failures is not random. Practical steps and why anxiety is still the wrong strategy...

Something has shifted in official messaging. Across Europe, the UK's "Be Ready" campaign is telling households to stock three days of water, food, cash, and a radio. The EU's Preparedness Union Strategy, rolled out last year and reinforced recently, aims for 72 hours of household self-sufficiency. Japan, several Nordic countries, and others have issued or updated similar guidance. In the United States, the Pentagon has directed bases toward greater self-sufficiency, and FEMA is running a nationwide Emergency Alert System test today.

These are not brand-new ideas. Civil defense and household preparedness have long been sensible policy. What stands out is the clustering and the broader backdrop: geopolitical risks in Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere, hybrid threats, and infrastructure that keeps revealing its fragility. Watch what governments do, not just what they say in the calm press releases.

The global messaging is consistent: do not assume the systems you rely on will be available when you need them. The subtext while not stated definitively is clear to me: governments are tacitly signaling global kinetic action (war) risks are going to rise from current levels...period!

A Cluster of Outages That Officials Call Technical

Last week Microsoft's Outlook and 365 services went down for many users. The company has attributed it to a latent software defect that surfaced during a network capacity upgrade claiming it is not cyber or AI. The next day the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after a contractor's work replacing copper lines with fiber at a site in Arkansas overloaded legacy communications and radar feeds. Officials say they have seen no evidence of a cyberattack so far, though the investigation continues and at least one senior official has declined to rule out malicious activity entirely. Yesterday multiple major banks, including Chase, have reported problems with online access and transactions. Chase has described its issue as a software bug in an on-premise hardware system, again stating it is not cyber-related.

Three high-profile disruptions in under a week (email, air traffic, and banking) each explained as a technical glitch or upgrade side-effect. That may be accurate. Complex systems fail. Aging infrastructure plus aggressive modernization creates failure points. At the same time, the pattern arrives while governments are actively encouraging households to prepare for disruptions to power, communications, payments, and supply chains. Authorities are downplaying any common thread. That is their job until they have conclusive evidence otherwise or (more nefariously) until they are ready to properly panic us. We all remember the early days of Covid when the government was telling us in February to go out and have fun and don't buy masks. Then they flipped a switch and said "ok time to panic" in March.

Suspicious Timing and the Incentives

The coincidences are becoming hard to ignore. We are in the middle of an AI related market narrative that has already begun to crack on fundamentals and IMHO has burst. Circular financing loops, power constraints, and questions around real enterprise demand have been visible for some time. Recent developments around Nvidia, China and export rules have only added pressure. When outages occur, the temptation in some quarters will be to point at "AI agents," open-source models, or insufficient regulation. That framing is convenient for those who prefer closed, controllable systems and regulatory capture.

It does not matter whether any given outage incident is an external cyber probe, an internal false flag, or simply the predictable result of brittle systems under stress. The policy response is likely to be the same: more centralized control, more calls to restrict open models, and more pressure to accept whatever "safety" architecture is proposed. Timing that overlaps with an AI bubble deflating is particularly useful. Markets that are already questioning the narrative become more receptive to stories that justify intervention.

Broader context matters. Kinetic (War) conflicts and proxy tensions continue globally and will likely intensify. Cyber operations against critical infrastructure are an established tool of state and non-state actors. Governments and institutions that are facing slow growth, fiscal strain, and policy failures have incentives to externalize blame or to rally populations around these external threats. Europe, in particular, has structural pressures that make distraction or escalation politically tempting for some actors. None of this requires a grand conspiracy. Ordinary bureaucratic incentives plus geopolitical reality are sufficient.

Hope for the Best. Plan for the Worst. Do Not Surrender the Present.

Preparedness is rational. Having water, non-perishable food, cash, basic medical supplies, and a way to receive information that does not depend on the internet is low-cost insurance. It is also something responsible households did long before the current wave of official campaigns. What is not useful is letting the news cycle colonize your attention and your peace. Anxiety is not a strategy. Constant scanning for the next outage or the next warning is a tax on your life.

The bible has an instruction that is older and clearer than any government pamphlet:

Matthew 6:34 (NIV): "Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own."

Live in the present moment as fully as you can. If you have faith in God then lean into it. Do the practical things that reduce your exposure. Then go about your work, your family, and the ordinary goods of life. The alternative of permitting distant risks to steal today is a form of self-inflicted damage that no adversary needs to inflict. Fear and anxiety are always an inside job.

Financial Considerations

Our economic research at Phinance Technologies continues to show global growth slowing as China moves deeper into the acute phase of its property and credit crisis. The AI capital-expenditure cycle is already showing the classic signs of overinvestment and circular financing that have preceded prior infrastructure bubbles and is in the process of bursting. Housing corrections in several markets are likely to gather momentum. In short, as the global economy slows further, 2027 is shaping up to be an interesting year to say the least. In this environment, governments and institutions have strong incentives to emphasize external threats (whether kinetic or cyber) or to manufacture urgency that distracts from failed domestic policy outcomes.

The practical financial advice remains what we have been recommending for some time: reduce exposure to risk assets and increase holdings of cash and U.S. government bonds. That is a portfolio posture, not a forecast of imminent catastrophe. Be prepared for disruptions because complex systems and geopolitical tensions make them more probable. At the same time, live your life. The declining economic data globally is visible and the incentives by governments to distract and deflect through chaos are also visible. The response is to act with clarity, not panic.