Get Ready For Surging Inflation As Democrats Take Power

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

Pattern recognition is an important mental tool and something that has been largely neglected in western countries in modern times. It’s the ability to identify and address persistent problems when it comes to certain groups and their inherent behaviors. When it comes to the political left, overt inflation and economic decay seem to follow wherever they go.

The “blue wave” data coming out of a number of states is suspicious and unprecedented, to say the least (if a federal investigation is not pending, one should be). But let’s set that debate aside for a moment and assume that the majority of American voters truly did want Democrats to take over multiple states and Congress in order to make changes to the current course of the country.

What does that change actually look like?

Well, one of the primary issues topping the polls was the economy and affordability, but if reducing inflation was the intention behind putting more Democrats in office, then I’m sorry to say that the public will be greatly disappointed. Historically speaking, higher inflation (and higher prices) tend to strike when Democrats take control (and by inflation, I’m referring to all external pressures on CPI, not just money printing by the central bank).

First, we need to address the core complaint on the affordability front, which was oil and gas prices. Higher prices were directly attributed to the Iran War and “supply shortages” from the throttling of the Strait of Hormuz.

A fight has been raging over how legitimate this claim actually is, with numerous independent analysts showing ship traffic returning to the strait and Gulf oil flows going back to normal over the past four months. Satellite tracking data and shipment delivery data indicate that the Hormuz is definitely NOT as big a factor for high prices as the media made it out to be.

In other words, there are no supply shortages. This is not a thing. But then, why did prices remain so high? Critics of the war and the blockade consistently used high prices as “proof” that the situation was not improving (which is backwards – prices lag behind supply changes, they don’t necessarily reflect the current supply).

My position over the past few months has been that high prices actually reflect market speculation (or perhaps manipulation by corporations and foreign buyers). The post midterm plunge showed that I was correct.

Oil immediately and magically plummeted along with pump prices right after the election (a drop of around 10% on average and still falling). Some areas have seen prices slump back below $3 a gallon. This is not possible if supply shortages are a legitmate problem.

Costs were undeniably inflated by speculators, or artificially inflated to stress out the public and encourage a specific outcome at the polls. Democrats are already trying to take credit for the abrupt drop in costs even though they aren’t in office yet. Some leftists argue that prices are dropping because Democrats will “end the war” (it’s unlikely they will have the ability to stop Trump’s blockade).

The fact remains that supply is not an issue. Ships travel the Hormuz regularly, oil is flowing, and Iran has very little influence over gas prices. But does this mean CPI will fall across the board? No, not really.

In fact, inflation is likely to surge in the wake of a Democrat controlled Congress, even if the Fed raises interest rates in December. On average over the past 50 years, CPI has spiked in most cases when Democrats have majority power in government, even when there is a sitting Republican president.

This is because the political left escalates social program spending while restricting domestic industry and production, thus throttling supply instead of meeting market demand. Rate hikes do little against inflation driven by higher production costs. Congress can also block measures that would normally lower costs or increase supply. They don’t need to pass any legislation, all they have to do is derail legislation that would free up the market.

Through state governments, Democrats have even more power to raise costs using bureaucratic red tape. They can strangle business operations, not to mention increase state taxes and raise the minimum wage. All of this translates to higher prices on the shelf and in utilities (For example, California’s gas prices over the past few months have been 60% higher than the national average because of state taxes and left-wing bureaucracy).

Some people will argue that the Trump Administration has been doing the same thing and boosting inflation, specifically through the war and tariffs, but the data shows that, at the very least, prices have stabilized without the Democrats at the helm.

Under Biden, the average CPI was 5% with a peak of 9.1%. Under Trump, the average CPI has been 3% with a peak of 3.7%. Even under Obama in the midst of the deflationary credit collapse, inflation hit a peak of 3.8% (still higher than Trump during his latest term). Neither the tariffs or the war have had a meaningful influence on inflation. In fact, all the fear mongering over tariffs has been completely debunked, with CPI increasing only 0.4%; directly attributed to Trump’s taxation of corporations relying on foreign labor.

The numbers are the numbers. Bluster is bluster. The numbers don’t care about feelings or agendas.

The underlying public motivation during the midterms was to press for lower prices. This is not going to happen now, not without a substantial deflationary crisis which the Trump Administration would immediately be blamed for. It is more likely, though, that Democrats will encourage higher inflation leading into 2028 with the intent to pin rising costs on conservatives.

Inflation is nearly impossible to reverse without vast changes in government policy and the economy to trigger significant credit cuts, spending cuts and supply abundance. No president has the power to do that. Anyone calling for this to happen is looking for a benevolent dictator, not a president.

The biggest problem right now in terms of optics is that the average person just doesn’t understand how inflation works, or why prices skyrocket.

The best we can do under the current system is mitigate the amount of inflation that accumulates. The Trump Administration and conservatives have done a better job of this than Democrats. We just traded a moderate climb for an ACME rocket to the moon. It’s a fact that many refuse to admit, but Dems are an inevitable disaster for the American wallet.

In 2027, look for CPI to ramp up yet again, and watch for the Fed to raise rates to counter, likely to no avail.

Furthermore, watch for continued stock market declines due to state and congressional interference with business development; tech and AI companies being a main target. This has been a key platform of Democrats, but not because they care about the risks associated with AI. Instead, their goal is to remove AI from private hands and give control over to governments and supranational bodies like the UN. They want AI elitism, not basic regulation.

Market declines would no doubt create a conflict of interest for the Fed and spur them to eventually lower rates (or return to QE) as a way to prevent a crash. That is to say, higher inflation is built into the next two years no matter what, and once again Democrats will be a key driver.

The big question is, who will get the blame in 2028? We’ve seen this song and dance before and the establishment will always shift responsibility over to conservatives for all economic troubles. While both sides of government contribute to inflation, it’s fair to ask who is contributing the BULK of that inflation? Watch over the next year as prices rise while Democrats try to claim it’s not their fault, even though they represent the only changing factor in the equation.

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