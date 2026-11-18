Houthis Are 'Occupying' Part Of Saudi Arabia, Tucker Carlson Claims

Via Middle East Eye

Conservative US podcaster Tucker Carlson said that Yemen’s Houthis are “occupying” parts of Saudi Arabia, and that the American media is not covering the wartime development.

“The Houthis are legitimately threatening the Saudi kingdom right now,” Carlson said in a podcast, released on Monday, where he interviewed American geopolitical analyst Brandon J Weichert. “They are occupying part of Saudi right now… I don’t know if this is even covered in the American media, but it’s a fact. It’s a really big thing,” he said.

“Are there Houthi forces on Saudi soil right now? There are,” he added.

Carlson did not say where he obtained the information about a Houthi “occupation” of Saudi territory, but the media personality often speaks with senior Arabian Gulf leaders.

The Financial Times reported in October that Carlson visited “certain Arab Gulf royals on their Mediterranean yachts”. Carlson claimed in his interview that he spoke to leaders in the Gulf “this week”.

Carlson has criticized the US defence and intelligence establishment, but he counts Vice President JD Vance as a friend. Although he has blasted President Donald Trump over the war on Iran and Israel, he told Weichert that he recently had a long conversation with the US president.

'Houthi incursion'

Carlson’s claim follows an exclusive report from Middle East Eye on November 2, citing western and Arab officials, that the Houthis were launching raids into Saudi Arabia. The sources said that the raids took place in October, but did not confirm that the Houthis were still holding Saudi territory.

Saudi Arabia’s rugged border with Yemen is effectively off limits to journalists. The terrain is a mix of mountains and vast desert. Whole villages there were uprooted after the last round of fighting in Yemen, which saw the Houthis launch cross-border incursions into Saudi Arabia.

Fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government is focused inside Yemen’s borders. The Houthis are moving towards the port city of Aden, the government’s provisional capital.

But the Houthis have openly spoken about their territorial ambitions in Saudi Arabia. The Houthis lay claim to the kingdom’s three southern provinces of Asir, Jazan and Najran, which Yemen ceded to Saudi Arabia in the 1934 Treaty of Taif.

The Houthis originated in Yemen’s Saada governorate, the mountainous region south of the border with Saudi Arabia.

The movement takes its name from its founder, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi and follows the Zaydi sect of Shia Islam. The Houthis recruit across Yemeni society, but their senior leadership claims Hashemite descent, which would link them to the Prophet Muhammad.

How does America retire as the world’s policeman without triggering WWIII? There’s a way. Brandon Weichert’s new book is called, “Fortress Americas: A New Monroe Doctrine.” It’s available now at https://t.co/rSZAekNn1z



0:00 Monologue

1:16 The Facts Western Leaders Refuse to… pic.twitter.com/bXG4aW2oVs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 16, 2026

Carlson also said that he believes the Houthis are being aided in their war effort by backers other than Iran, who hope to see the kingdom of Saudi Arabia weakened.

“You do wonder who is controlling the Houthis,” he said. “I think Iran has had a huge effect on the Houthis, but is that the only power that is behind this?” he said.

Carlson did not say who he believes is supporting the Houthis, but Dropsite News reported in October that Yemeni factions backed by the UAE were quietly assisting the Houthis in targeting advice.