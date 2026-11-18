IRGC Agent Who Plotted To Kill Trump Learns His Fate

Asif Merchant, the Pakistani national who admitted working for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and came to the US in 2024 to hire hitmen for a political assassination, was sentenced Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court to 330 months - 27.5 years - in prison, the Justice Department announced.

Iranian Intelligence Agent Sentenced to 330 Months in Prison for Foiled Plot to Assassinate U.S. Government Officials https://t.co/t8BIMeBf3Q — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) November 17, 2026

A federal jury convicted the 48-year-old in March of attempting an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. Prosecutors had asked for life. US District Judge Eric R. Komitee turned that down, though he told the court that "not many charges ... are more serious than the contemplated, targeted killing of a U.S. president," according to the Associated Press. The judge called it "an exceptionally severe crime," CBS News reported, and said Merchant, whatever his worry for his family, was "highly motivated to do harm to this country."

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

M. Scott Proctor, the Justice Department's acting principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security, spelled out the motive: "The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani."

According to the evidence at trial, Merchant started working for the IRGC in Pakistan in late 2022 or early 2023, where he was trained in tradecraft including countersurveillance, and made repeated trips to Iran to meet his handler. He was first sent to the US in 2023 to look for recruits who could stay behind, and he came back in April 2024 with a new mission.

In early June 2024 he laid it out for Nadeem Ali, an acquaintance in New York, making a "finger gun" gesture and saying the victims would be "targeted here," in the US, despite the security around them. Ali went to law enforcement and became a confidential source, and the men he lined up as hitmen were undercover officers.

At a meeting in New York in mid-June, Merchant told them he wanted three services: stealing documents or USB drives from a target's home, staging protests at political rallies, and killing a "political person," with instructions to come after he had left the country. Through June he searched for rally locations online and sent his handler reports on security at rallies. On June 21 he handed the undercover officers $5,000 in cash as an advance.

Merchant had booked flights out of the US for July 12, 2024, and agents arrested him that day - one day before a gunman opened fire on Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Merchant believed the plot's ultimate target would be Trump, with then-President Joe Biden and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley among the other possible targets.

On the stand, Merchant said he had only played along with his IRGC handler to protect relatives in Iran. Defense lawyer Christopher Neff called the plot "incompetent from the very beginning," and the defense says it will appeal the verdict. Tehran has denied trying to kill US officials.

When he was convicted in March, as we reported, it emerged that Merchant had told FBI agents he suspected Iran was behind the Butler shooting, which he said mirrored his own scheme.

The sentence comes three days after Israel's Mossad handed the CIA intelligence that Iran is planning to assassinate Trump and senior members of his administration, possibly with explosive-laden drones.