"It's Happening": GTA 6 Launch Begins Worldwide After 13-Year Wait

The 13-year wait has finally ended for some gamers worldwide as Grand Theft Auto 6 begins rolling out. BBC News quoted New Zealand gamer "Pope NZL" as saying, "It's happening," as he fired up his PlayStation and loaded the new Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 6: Which Locations PLay 1st 🌐🎮



New Zealand – Nov 18, 4:30 PM 🇹🇿

Japan – Nov 18, 8:30 PM 🇯🇵

South Korea – Nov 18, 8:30 PM 🇰🇷

India – Nov 19, 12 AM 🇮🇳

UAE – Nov 19, 1:30 AM 🇦🇪

USA (NY) – Nov 19, 10:30 AM 🇺🇸

USA (LA) – Nov 19, 1:30 PM 🇻🇮



India front running USA on Grand… pic.twitter.com/f9mo184kPn — Nicky (@ni7ric) November 17, 2026

Gamer Aleana Fernando in New Zealand told the outlet:

"The graphics are great. Even from the set-up and credits, it's feeling pretty good."

Grand Theft Auto VI looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/0rRNQWCjst — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 18, 2026

YouTuber and gaming content creator Andrew Shelley described the release as a "once in a generation kind of game. There's so much more to it than so many other games. The scale of the world, the density, the satire of reality," adding, "I think they're just trying to capture so much in one giant game and have definitely taken the time to do so. So the anticipation of that's tremendous."

Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially the highest rated game of all time, dethroning The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time after 28 years#GTA6 #GrandTheftAuto6 pic.twitter.com/KpVeRzj3nX — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) November 18, 2026

Earlier this morning, Wells Fargo gaming analyst Alec Brondolo sharply raised his fiscal 2027 sales forecast to 65 million copies, up from 35 million previously.

Brondolo maintained an "Overweight" rating and a $300 price target for Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, which develops and publishes the GTA franchise.

Brondolo added more color:

Raising FY27 GTA 6 Units to 65M based on console pre-order data (50M console, 15M PC); now at FY27 bookings / NG EPS $9.8B / $9.61. Expect 20M GTA 6 console pre-orders at release & pre-orders to account for 40% of FY27 units, as suggested by industry comps. Based on press reports, now assuming a F4Q PC release contributing 15M units. Similar to GTA 5, expect sales updates d+1 and d+3 or d+4. Not anticipating incremental news on GTA:O until after the release of GTA 6 on PC in the March quarter. Console expectations fully baked, but the PC market has grown substantially since GTA 5 released in 2013, leaving oppy for upside vs. estimates. We estimate that GTA 5 sold <7M PC units in its release quarter. However, the PC market has grown substantially since 2013; we estimate that 2026 Steam (PC Distribution) peak users are +6x vs. 2013. Growth in PC distribution since 2013 relative to the console install base (now ~135M vs. ~160M in 2013) creates a more open ended outcome for units. Catalyst path from release: disclosures likely similar to GTA 5, expecting two sales updates in first few days post release. TTWO disclosed $800M & $1B of GTA 5 gross WW sales d+1 & d+3. We anticipate a d+1 & d+4 update for GTA 6 (d+4 would capture first weekend). Based on our F3Q:27 unit estimate (45M) vs. GTA5 launch quarter unit sales (29M), pre-order data and an assumption of a $90 blended ASP, we are expecting $2.0B / $2.3B worldwide sales in the d+1 & d+4 update, respectively. Shares likely need more evidence that FY27 represents a new 'baseline' for FY28, especially given F2Q shortfall in NBA 2K & Mobile. Even with ramp in GTA:O (WFSe FY28 bookings $1.8B), tough to see FY28 bookings growing or flat in a 65M FY27 unit scenario that includes PC in FY27, currently at $9.0B FY28 bookings vs. $9.8B FY27. Believe NBA 2K will grow in FY28 but we expect mobile to remain a drag; in our view UA efficiency appears increasingly structural as share shifts to China / Vietnam. Estimates, rating and price target. Raising FY27 bookings 19% on higher GTA 6 units (now at 65M vs. 35M prior. As a result of higher bookings, our FY27 non-GAAP EPS rises 56% to $9.61 vs. $6.16 prior). While our FY27 estimates move up meaningfully, FY28 remains unchanged (bookings flat, non-GAAP EPS +2% on lower mobile UA spend estimate). We maintain our $300 PT, implies 30x CY29 FCF / sh of $13.15 ($13.43 prior) discounted back to CY26 at 10% / year.