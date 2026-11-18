NIH Targets Fauci's Secret Role In Lab Leak Cover-Up Paper

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

The Trump administration has formally demanded that Nature Medicine investigate whether Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and Sir Jeremy Farrar secretly shaped the 2020 paper that became the decisive weapon against the COVID lab-leak theory.

In a letter from NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, the agency called for a "formal, independent investigation" into allegations of ghostwriting and undisclosed contributions, and told the journal to consider correction or retraction.

The paper, "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2," appeared in March 2020 under the names of Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry. It concluded that "we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible."

The Trump administration has demanded an investigation into claims that senior government scientists secretly helped shape an influential Nature paper that was used to dismiss the Covid-19 lab-leak theory. The paper, The Proximal Origin of SARS-Cov-2, became one of the most influential scientific publications of the pandemic, helping to shape the way politicians, public health officials and news organisations discussed the origins of the virus. ? https://t.co/NC7pNj41Pm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 18, 2026

The paper was cited millions of times, amplified by media and public-health officials, and used by Fauci himself from the White House podium in April 2020 to shut down questions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Congressional records and later-released emails show the three senior figures participated in the February 1, 2020 teleconference that launched the effort, received drafts, and were thanked in a March 6 email for their "advice and leadership."

Farrar convened the call, circulated drafts and made at least one direct edit. None of the three was named as an author or acknowledged contributor.

The NIH letter states: "Although its acknowledgements identify support from the NIH and Wellcome Trust, they do not name Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins or Jeremy Farrar as authors or contributors."

Private communications reveal a stark contrast with the public certainty. Farrar estimated a 50:50 chance of a lab accident and described Wuhan research as "like the Wild West." Collins warned that further discussion could damage "international harmony" and called for a "confidence-inspiring framework" to silence the "voices of conspiracy."

Co-author Andrew Rambaut wrote: "My feeling is we should say there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape, so we are content with ascribing it to a natural process." Months after publication, Andersen still privately said "we can't rule it out."

Bhattacharya has emphasized that "Intellectual contributions play a central role in shaping the scientific story. Authorship and acknowledgement in scientific publications must accurately and ethically reflect all substantive input."

The demand follows an HHS advisory opinion examining disclosure of contributions, which specifically referenced the Nature Medicine paper and the involvement of Fauci, Collins and Farrar.

This latest step sits within a longer record of efforts to manage the origins narrative. Fauci's own diary entries from 2021-2022 show him attributing the rise of the lab-leak theory to Trump's decision to cancel an NIH grant to EcoHealth Alliance for work at the Wuhan lab.

He wrote that "the entire controversy with China as the source of the outbreak and the lab leak theory stems from the tension between Trump and China" and claimed the cancellation occurred "with no evidence to support any suspicion."

Court documents later showed Peter Daszak of EcoHealth sending wine to Fauci's senior adviser David Morens and thanking him for "behind the scenes shenanigans in my battle against your bosses boss, his boss and the ultimate boss on the hill."

Morens used private email to evade FOIA requests while working to restore EcoHealth funding and counter the lab-leak narrative. Daszak also organized the Lancet letter that branded lab-leak discussion a conspiracy theory.

CIA operations officer James Erdman III testified in May 2026 that Fauci intentionally influenced the intelligence community's assessment. "Dr. Fauci's role in the cover-up was intentional," Erdman said.

He added, "Dr. Fauci influenced the analytical process and findings by leveraging his position to ensure the IC consulted with a conflicted list of curated subject matter experts, public health officials, and scientists."

Analysts had repeatedly concluded a lab origin was most likely; those findings were softened or set aside.

In April 2025 the White House released a detailed assessment concluding that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research was the most likely origin.

It noted that the Proximal Origin paper was prompted by Fauci to advance the natural-origin narrative and was then used to discredit the lab-leak hypothesis.

The report cited the absence of any identified intermediate host, the virus's features, the location of the outbreak, and the research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology under inadequate biosafety conditions.

The authors of Proximal Origin have maintained that their conclusions reflected the scientific process and that Fauci and Collins did not direct the outcome. A Democratic staff review found no evidence of direction.

Critics, including scientists who have examined the private messages and the paper's claims, argue the public presentation systematically understated laboratory risk while private assessments continued to treat a lab origin as plausible.

The NIH letter does not itself declare the paper fraudulent. It asks Nature Medicine to determine whether the published byline and acknowledgments accurately reflect who contributed, and to act if they do not.

That is a narrower question than the broader debate over the virus's origin. It is also the first formal institutional demand under the current administration for the journal that published the single most influential early document used to close that debate.