Saudi Arabia Braces For Yemen War To Extend Well Into 2027

This should come as no surprise, but Saudi Arabian officials are peparing for the war with the Houthis to extend well into 2027, according to Reuters citing two Western officials briefed by Saudis on the plans.

"Public ‌messaging around the war has also slowly shifted in the kingdom, with greater acknowledgement of its impacts," the Reuters report says. "Saudi officials now foresee the campaign stretching on for up to six months, aiming to see gains on the ground by the kingdom's Yemeni allies before any negotiations with the Houthis, according to the Western officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public conversations with Saudi counterparts."

After last month the Saudi-backed coalition in Yemen had regained some lost ground along the coast, the past week has seen Houthis take much of that back yet again, and are now threatening Aden, which is the headquarters of the Saudi and US-recognized government.

All the while, Houthi drone and missile attacks on the kingdom's territory have been coming almost daily, chiefly targeting airports, military bases, as well as energy sites like the crucial East-West pipeline.

President Trump in a media interview late last week raised eyebrows in Riyadh by saying that Saudi Arabia is "disintegrating".

"Saudi Arabia has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while because they're disintegrating," Trump had said while commenting on the conflict with both the Houthis and Iran. "Qatar, if you look at that, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, all of them would much prefer the waiting period,” he added.

The sources who spoke to Reuters expressed hope that a broader Iran deal would end the war on both fronts. "All three said a deal to end the wider Iran war could see the Yemen conflict draw down," as cited in Reuters.

According to more: "The third source also said Riyadh believes that ​US offensive support for Saudi operations in Yemen, which President Donald Trump's administration has so far withheld, could help change the tide of ⁠the conflict, potentially allowing Saudi-backed forces to make the gains they want within weeks."

Or else, it would simply see American forces get further bogged down in an unwinnable, protracted conflict. Going back to 2015, the Houthis have proven extremely difficult to dislodge, and have steadily made advances in territory, after over a decade of war with the Saudi coalition.

The Saudis have increased their assaults from the air, but the ground operation is another story...

Saudi-led coalition forces have carried out a “precision operation” in Yemen against 60 Houthi military targets and destroyed tunnels used by the armed group as workshops and storage for ballistic missiles, according to the coalition’s spokesman.https://t.co/yoe4XmkzXR — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 18, 2026

As for a potential direct Saudi-Houthi deal to end the Yemen conflict, Riyadh wants its Yemeni forces to secure more battlefield gains before entering direct negotiations.

There have been reports that Oman could be a neutral host meeting place, but efforts to get the sides to the table have proven futile so far. Reports say it is the Houthis which have rejected such overtures, as they continue to make gains.