Watch: Trump Tells Troops Victory Over Iran Comes "Whenever I Want It To Be"

President Trump used his Thanksgiving calls to deployed troops on Thursday to tell an Army air defense battalion in the Middle East that victory over Iran is close and its timing is his call.

"We have victory at hand," he said. "It's going to be whenever, sort of whenever I want it to be, to be honest."

"We're trying to be nice," Trump told the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a Patriot unit deployed across five countries in the region since March. "We're giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I'm not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Some people question why. Are they crazy? Maybe they are."

🚨 President Trump DROPS this statement on Iran to troops overseas:



"You're going to continue that deployment. And we have victory at hand. It's going to be whenever, sort of whenever I want it to be, to be honest!"



"And we're trying to be nice. We're giving them every chance... pic.twitter.com/EGHpxdbaRA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2026

The President and First Lady Melania Trump went on to an F/A-18 squadron of Marines at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, the crew of the USS Portland, an F-16 squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a Space Force unit and a Coast Guard cutter. The White House posted the hour-long call in full.

President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump call U.S troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving.



God bless the brave men & women of America's armed forces whose sacrifice keeps the American people safe throughout the holiday season. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HLwz9JKfU1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 27, 2026

Trump told the Portland's crew, which he said spent more than 150 consecutive days at sea enforcing the blockade, that "it's considered the most successful blockade in naval history," adding: "There's never been not one ship has gotten through to Iran." He told the Marines that US forces had launched 150 missiles "to stop enemy missiles and drones from striking commercial ships in the Strait."

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS call @USNavy Sailors aboard the USS Portland: "Spending time away from your loved ones is not easy, but we just really appreciate the fact that you're keeping our country safe and strong." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/36cvosnaiQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2026

On the same day as the calls, an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait killed two Italian engineers working for Rheinmetall, and three tankers were reported on fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

At Prince Sultan, Trump put it to Lt. Col. Brent Smith of the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron that the airmen were seeing "a much tamer enemy" than when the war began eight or nine months ago. "I think my assessment is they're starting to run out of things," Smith answered. "I think they are," Trump said. "We sent an extra aircraft carrier there... Their economy is down the tubes."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the same case a day earlier, posting that Iran "doesn't have a drop of oil on the water left to sell" after failing to load a single tanker since Treasury's sanctions push began in August.

The Iranian regime is a sinking ship. After failing to load a single tanker since Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast in August, Iran doesn't have a drop of oil on the water left to sell. pic.twitter.com/IvoaO0WP1P — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 25, 2026

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the economic squeeze as a "silent war," one harder to endure than a conventional war of missiles and destruction.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian describes the economic pressure facing Iran as a "silent war," saying it is harder to endure than a conventional war involving missiles and destruction. pic.twitter.com/vnAc8MKxMG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 23, 2026

Speaking separately on Thursday, Trump named a target. "They have no military. Their military is decimated. Their Air Force is wiped out. Their Navy is wiped out," he said. "If we did anything, we would hit Pickaxe. I mean, we can tell them because they can't do anything about it. We would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain." He added that the US hasn't "seen any real activity there," and that "it would be nice if they made a deal."

.@POTUS on Iran: "We're trying to give them a chance to be smart. They have no military... If we did anything, we would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, but we haven't seen any real activity there." pic.twitter.com/fR2yArbdwE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2026

Pickaxe Mountain is the tunnel complex Iran has been digging about two kilometers south of the Natanz enrichment plant since 2020. Trump told Fox News last weekend he was ready to strike again after the new year if no deal is reached, while Vice President JD Vance has been working secret Qatar talks toward an exit.

President Trump told Fox News he's inclined to resume strikes against Iran after the new year.



The President responded to reports of Iran planning to test the U.S. naval blockade.



"I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy." pic.twitter.com/wziCX97eRL — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 22, 2026

As we reported Wednesday, Trump told the New York Post that the war is funded through January, the same month the Democratic majorities elected Nov. 3 take over both chambers of Congress. The Senate voted 48-51 on Nov. 19 against a House-passed resolution to end the war.

Trump told the F-16 squadron he hoped "the election is going to bring us together." "We're just going to go veto, veto, veto until we get legislation that's going to be great for everybody."