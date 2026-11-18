The Ironies Of Stimulus, Recession, And The Conflagration To Come

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via Of Two Minds,

The conflagration that's now inevitable will only be made worse by pouring the gasoline of stimulus on the embers.

For the past 45 years, the unspoken policy of the Federal Reserve and government has been to ward off recession with stimulus - lowering interest rates and easing credit to boost borrowing, and increasing federal spending.

This is the Keynesian belief structure that has guided policy since the end of World War II 80 years ago: recessions are painful, so let's get rid of them. Why suffer defaults, insolvencies and layoffs when we could keep growth going with central bank and fiscal stimulus?

This mindset, shaped by The Great Depression, viewed recessions as potential sources of self-reinforcing catastrophe: once the stock market fell and credit dried up, spending fell and as workers were laid off, the slowdown deepened as lower borrowing and spending led to more layoffs which further reduced borrowing and spending, with the eventual result being a Depression.

There have only been two real recessions - my term for deep recessions that can't be reversed with stimulus - in the past 80 years: the 1973-74 Oil Shock and 1980-82. Every softening of the economy since 1982 was quickly reversed with Federal Reserve magic - lowering interest rates, easing credit, etc. - and federal fiscal stimulus - borrow and spend.

What the Keynesian belief structure missed was the self-reinforcing Doom Loop of Inflation generated by permanent credit-fiscal stimulus, which took hold in the 1970s on the heels of "guns and butter" spending in the Vietnam War and Great Society era and the stimulus unleashed to end the 1973-74 Oil Shock recession.

The only way to tame the Inflation Demon was to jack up interest rates to the point where borrowing and spending were crimped, which triggered the deepest downturn since the Great Depression - the recession of 1980-82.

You see the irony: the policies deployed to reverse recession ended up making a horrendous recession the price that had to be paid to stop a self-reinforcing runaway inflationary spiral.

The real dynamic is deeply ironic: recessions aren't "bad," any more than a fever is "bad" as the immune system responds to infection. If the immune system fails to respond, the patient expires. Recessions are essential to the long-term stability and vitality of market economies, as they eliminate unpayable debts and speculative credit-asset bubbles that juice borrowing and spending at the expense of system stability.

Recessions are the economy's immune response to excessive borrowing fueling excessive speculation and spending. Investments that wouldn't pencil out were interest rates higher and euphoria less rampant are funded with borrowed money, and the "wealth effect" of soaring stocks and real estate boost consumer borrowing and spending. All this ignites inflationary fires which are rationalized as "growth" and "asset appreciation."

Absent recession's cleansing of malinvestment, debt that can never be paid back and inflationary credit-asset bubble spirals, market economies become increasingly fragile. Like a patient who is chronically ill with diseases that exhibit few symptoms, an economy that's becoming increasingly fragile as a result of stimulus may appear "just fine:" stocks and GDP are rising, what's not to like?

Beneath the false signals, the economy is becoming increasingly prone to cascading failures, failures that not only can't be fixed by goosing credit and federal borrow-and-spend, they are made worse by stimulus. Malinvestments don't become profitable because stimulus is poured on the fire. Insolvency doesn't go away, and neither does bad debt.

The only way to restore the stability and vitality of the economy is to eliminate the sources of fragility: fraud, malinvestment, excessive debt and rampant speculation. Yes, burning off the deadwood is painful to those profiting from piling up deadwood. But the forest cannot thrive unless the deadwood is periodically burned off. That's the essential role recessions play in market economies.

We've let the deadwood pile up to the sky, and the conflagration that's now inevitable will only be made worse by pouring the gasoline of stimulus on the embers. What few seem to understand about the Great Depression is that it was extended for a decade by the refusal to write off bad debt and absorb the losses of the previous decade's excessive borrowing and speculation. That lesson will have to be learned the hard way.

As a reminder of the power of recency bias: no one predicted yields on the 10-year bond would rise over 15% as the price of restoring stability and vitality. What we hear now are frantic calls to drop interest rates to zero again to eliminate any slowdown in our bubblicious, debt-speculation fueled economy. The deadwood is now too high for that to work; it awaits a single spark.

Yes, I know, higher rates are "impossible" - until they're the only option that can save the patient.

We will pay a heavy price for saving the wealthiest few from absorbing the losses that were rightfully theirs in 2008-09. We will all reap what our leadership's socialism for the rich sowed 17 years ago.