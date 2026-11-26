Thanksgiving Dinner Costs 6% More, Here's Why

Pass the gravy, and your wallet: a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 will cost $58.63 this year, up 6.3% from 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey. That's about $5.86 a head, and it is the first increase since the meal hit its record $64.05 in 2022, undoing last year's 5% drop to $55.18, which we noted at the time.

Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for friends and family will cost more this year, marking the first overall increase in prices since a record high in 2022. This year's dinner for 10 will cost $58.63, or about $5.86 per person - that's up 6.3% from 2025 according to Farm Bureau's... pic.twitter.com/ZM5lE48uug — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) November 18, 2026

A 16-pound frozen turkey averaged $23.68 in the survey, up from $21.50 last year, a 10% jump that made it the biggest single driver of the increase.

In its November outlook, released Nov. 17, the Agriculture Department raised its wholesale forecast again: frozen whole hens will average $1.77 a pound in 2026, up 30% from $1.36 in 2025 and above the highs of 2022, with weekly prices still at $1.81 a pound in early November.

Bird flu has been tearing through US turkey flocks since 2022 and hasn't quit, hitting nine commercial flocks in five states in October alone. Even so, USDA puts this year's turkey production at 5.18 billion pounds, up 7% from 2025. But demand is outrunning the recovery, as Americans chase lean protein and turkey exports climb, keeping inventories tight, the AP reported. "Over the last few years there's been a lot of doom and gloom for the turkey industry," Mark Jordan, executive director of Leap Market Analytics, told the AP. This year, the growers are the ones giving thanks.

Faith Parum, the Farm Bureau's deputy chief economist, blamed the cost of moving food. "The overall increase in our annual survey reflects the rising costs of getting food from the farm to your dinner table," she said. "High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain."

Diesel surged after the Iran war began and hit a record $6.53 a gallon in September, according to AAA. It has since slipped below $6, but at $5.96 on Nov. 18 it was still 58% higher than a year earlier, and that bill lands on everything that rides a truck to the store: cranberries rose 8.8%, whole milk 8.6% and dinner rolls 7%.

About a third of the menu got cheaper, including the veggie tray, frozen pie crusts, frozen peas and whipping cream. Where you shop matters more: the Northeast pays $61.57 for the meal, the South $54.33. Aldi says its feast for 10, which mirrors the Farm Bureau's menu, costs $39, and Walmart prices its own version, with corn muffin mix and marshmallows but no carrots or celery, at $35.

Grocery bills have been a sore spot since the pandemic and helped Democrats run on affordability in this month's midterms. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall used the survey to lean on Congress instead: "They need strong farm policy, which begins with the farm bill."

As for next year's bird, Jordan said diesel likely didn't touch this year's turkey, since most decisions about this season's flocks were made before fuel spiked, but it could push turkey prices up noticeably next year, even as USDA pencils in wholesale hens falling back to $1.50 a pound in 2027.