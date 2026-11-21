Governor Refuses To Certify Election Win To Texas House For Convicted Felon

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Gov. Greg Abbott has declined to certify the election victory to the Texas House of a Democrat who was previously convicted of a felony, pending a legal challenge.

Ericka Lomick won the race to represent House District 93 after Republican Nate Schatzline resigned in July.

"Before the election, Ericka Lomick suspended her campaign for the Texas House of Representatives after questions arose regarding a prior felony conviction that could make her ineligible," Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary for Abbott, a Republican, told The Epoch Times via email on Nov. 19.

"A legal challenge is currently pending in state court to address her eligibility. Given the uncertainty surrounding Lomick's eligibility, Governor Abbott will await guidance from courts about whether she is legally qualified to serve and whether she may be issued a certificate of election."

Texas law says that a candidate for public office cannot have been convicted of a felony "from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities."

Lomick received 38,972 votes to Republican Alan Blaylock's 38,162, according to Texas officials. She also won a special election for the same seat, for the time left in the current term, with 39,346 votes.

She suspended her campaign in September after reports she had been convicted of felonies in North Carolina, including for mortgage fraud, to "allow the people of HD 93 to elect someone who can serve the district without the burden of defending against attacks that would threaten to derail the business of the people," Lomick said at the time.

Her name remained on the ballot because she did not withdraw before a state deadline.

After the victory, Lomick said she was fully qualified to serve.

"Although I was convicted of a felony in North Carolina many years ago, I was fully released from the resulting disabilities. I am preparing to represent the residents of my district," she said in a statement to media outlets.

Lomick could not be reached for comment on Abbott's declining to certify the election. Her campaign website and social media are no longer online.

Blaylock has asked the Texas Supreme Court to order the secretary of state, the presiding officer of the canvassing authority for the office, to declare Lomick ineligible in the Nov. 3 special election before the election is certified.

Texas code says the presiding officer of the final canvassing authority for the office sought by a candidate can declare a candidate ineligible after polls close and before an election certificate is issued - if certain conditions such as "the information on the candidate's application for a place on the ballot indicates that the candidate is ineligible for the office."

A decision is expected soon, Blaylock said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Here are the facts. She pleaded guilty to three federal felonies, mortgage fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud. She's never been pardoned. Just two years ago, the federal government put a $300,000 lien on her home to collect the restitution she owes her victims. And on her ballot application, she swore she had never been convicted of a felony," he said.

"Texas law is clear: a convicted felon who hasn't been pardoned can't hold this office. Her own campaign admitted in September that there were questions about whether she could serve. Rules apply to everyone. When the Court follows the law, the voters of House District 93 will have the chance to elect someone who can legally serve and get to work on lowering costs for families here."