France Is Prosecuting Its Most Famous Novelist For 'Noticing'... Trump Should Offer Him Asylum

Via The Brownstone Institute,

France has placed its most famous living novelist under formal investigation for the crime of describing the country's demographic and security realities.

On Tuesday, the French government announced the investigation into Michel Houellebecq concerning criminal charges for "complicity in incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence against" Muslims.

The thoughtcrimes stem from a 2022 interview in which Mr. Houellebecq remarked, "The Great Replacement surprises me a lot that it is called a theory. It is not a theory, it is a fact." He continued, warning that the rise of mass, third-world migration from Muslim nations would exacerbate divisions within the French nation and could ultimately lead to retaliatory violence. He remarked:

"People are arming themselves. They are getting rifles, taking lessons at shooting ranges. And they are not hotheads. When entire territories are under Islamic control, I think acts of resistance will take place. There will be attacks and shootings in mosques, in cafés frequented by Muslims - in short, reverse Bataclans."

The incident is not the first instance in which authorities have conflated Mr. Houellebecq's coldly neutral yet prophetic analysis with supposed advocacy.

In August 2001, Houellebecq published Platform, which depicted an Islamic terrorist attack targeting Western tourist districts. Three weeks later, following the September 11 terrorist attacks, Houellebecq criticized Islam (calling it "stupid") in a French literary magazine. He was swiftly charged with inciting racial and religious hatred before ultimately being acquitted in October 2002. To escape the censorious regime of his homeland, he moved to a remote Irish island for nearly a decade.

On January 7, 2015, Houellebecq released Submission, which depicted a 2022 French election in which an Islamist party wins the presidency in an alliance with center-left factions to block Marine Le Pen from power. The new regime promptly installs blasphemy laws and takes over the nation's historic institutions. The French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo caricatured Houellebecq in its cover in response to the novel. The day of the release of the book, Islamist gunmen stormed the magazine's offices and killed twelve men and women.

On the day after the attack, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls chose to attack Houellebecq, not the terrorists, telling reporters: "France is not Submission, it is not Michel Houellebecq. It is not intolerance, hatred." Houellebecq characteristically responded to the slander by stating: "It is very unlikely that the insignificant opportunist who occupies the chair of head of state, or the congenital retard who performs the functions of Prime Minister, to say nothing of the 'stars of the opposition' (LOL), will come out of this with honor."

In Submission, it becomes clear that traditional French society will acquiesce to the rise of the new militant coalition. The narrator's girlfriend, a Jewish student at the Sorbonne, begs him to join her in Tel Aviv, where her family keeps a home. He declines.

"But what about you? What will you do?" she asks.

Houellebecq writes: "I realized that I hadn't the slightest idea...I kissed her softly on the lips and said 'There is no Israel for me.' Not a deep thought, but that's how it was."

So is there an Israel for Houellebecq now that he faces persecution in his homeland for speaking freely about foreigners? He is not safe in France, where they have unironically attempted to jail Marine Le Pen to "protect democracy."

Ireland is no longer the refuge to which Mr. Houellebecq could escape two decades ago. The United Kingdom arrested 62,000 subjects for speech-related offenses from 2021 to 2025 and has repeatedly blocked commentators critical of immigration from entering its borders. The European Union is broadly united against free speech.

As the Trump administration looks to reset following the landslide results in the midterms, it should offer asylum to Mr. Houellebecq. Free speech, opposition to replacement migration, and antipathy to political correctness were central to the Trump resurgence.

Unlike the Biden-era refugees, Mr. Houellebecq will not require a room at the Roosevelt Hotel, taxpayer-funded cell phones, or government-issued debit cards. Moreover, the Trump administration can cite ample precedent. The United States granted asylum to a South African anti-apartheid poet in 1983. The Obama administration granted political asylum to a Mexican writer in 2013.

Recognizing the persecution of Houellebecq is critical because it reveals the oppression afflicting all Western nations. The native-born suffer far worse legal consequences than any of the migrants that they are forced to subsidize.

Thousands of illegal aliens can terrorize the streets of France, loot their villages, and speak freely of their contempt for their host nation, but Houellebecq faces indictment. The same happens on a far grander scale in the United States, in issues ranging from in-state tuition payments to government assistance. Noticing is the crime.

As the Republican Party seeks to rebuild its coalition, Mr. Houellebecq's case presents the opportunity to reclaim the free-speech wing of the nation and to stand athwart the remaking of Europe that has accelerated since Angela Merkel opened the floodgates in 2015.