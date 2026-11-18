Trump Says US Rare Earths Production Will Match China's Within 10 Months

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

The United States should have enough rare earth minerals within 10 months to supply its own critical materials needed for national security, energy, and industry, President Donald Trump said on Nov. 17.

Reaching the milestone would allow the United States to loosen China's grip on the world's supply of materials and minerals, and ensure its own supply chain, although one expert called the timeframe "unrealistic."

"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. ...We're gonna catch them within 10 months, they say," Trump told reporters in Manila during the first day of a three-day trip to Asia.

The president made the remarks to reporters during a photo session with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. They were gathered for a QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference.

President Trump Greets Quad Leaders and Participates in a Photo Opportunity https://t.co/Rm8tZwQKfS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 17, 2026

Trump didn't provide details but said the United States was working on projects over the next 12 months and had made several new critical mineral deals to secure supply chains independent of China.

"These will make our countries much stronger and, at the same time, guarantee safety," Trump told leaders later during a roundtable discussion. "We're working very closely on minerals, rare earths, and everything else. We have a lot of things happening over the next 12 months that will very much surprise people."

China has dominated the global processing and supply of rare earth elements for the past 60 years as a result of strategic planning aided by cheap capital and lax environmental regulations.

The country also manufactures about 95 percent of the global supply of permanent rare earth magnets needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense systems.

"Everything that we need we'll have in 10 months," Trump said. "We're producing major numbers when it comes to rare earths. And [Japan and India are] too, by the way. We're all doing it."

For decades, the United States and its allies had stopped mining and outsourced manufacturing of its critical minerals, without due consideration for threats to the supply chain posed by communist China.

Meanwhile, Beijing has poured resources into rare earth mining and processing across the globe, consolidating it under Communist Party control.

China also has control over heavy rare earths including terbium, graphite processing, and cobalt refining, according to the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Jack Lifton, co-chairman of the Toronto-based think tank Critical Minerals Institute, warned that the United States's needs to direct effort not only into rare earth supply but also manufacturing capability.

"China's rare earth industry did not become dominant merely because its government financed mineral deposits or announced manufacturing capacity," he said in a note Tuesday. "It developed an increasingly integrated industrial system, accumulated manufacturing experience, expanded production, and established relationships with customers. Whatever one thinks of China's industrial policies, the resulting manufacturing capabilities are real.

"The United States cannot reproduce in a few years, through financial commitments alone, an industrial system that took decades to develop," Lifton added.

The Trump administration has invested in and helped several new mining and production projects get started in allied countries and in the United States.

In August, Trump held a roundtable with the mining industry where he announced over $2 billion in additional critical mining and mining-related projects.

The Department of War is investing over $85 million into Strategic Bauxite to secure a supply of refractory-grade bauxite to support manufacturing of high-temperature-resistant materials to make components for the military, Trump said.

The department was also investing $150 million into Niron Magnetics in Minnesota to produce permanent magnets, free of rare earth metals, to support the defense industrial base.

Other investments the administration was making included $400 million into a full scandium value chain, and the first scandium mine for a supply chain of high-heat aluminum alloys for fighter jets and spacecraft.

The Export-Import Bank was investing in a boron deposit in California, graphite in Alabama, and tantalum and niobium in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation was spending $4.8 million to develop a rare earth mine in Madagascar to secure magnet metals.

The Energy Department was investing $100 million in 14 mining schools to train the next generation in mining, minerals, and supply chains.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.), said he helped his state secure up to $160 million in federal funding for critical mineral projects.

"Missouri contains 36 of the 60 federally designated critical minerals, and I'm proud to have helped secure up to $160 million in federal funding to put them to work through a new initiative in Kansas City!" he posted on X Nov. 17.