"We Dodged A Bomb": Ex-Con Trainee Indicted Over Device That Emptied 2,500 Homes Around Illinois Ethanol Plant

A federal grand jury has indicted a 41-year-old trainee at the Peoria, Illinois, ethanol plant where a bomb was found last Friday, charging him with emailing the company a threat that explosive devices had been placed there. Andrew Kozak of Chillicothe pleaded not guilty to both counts on Tuesday.

The threat reached BioUrja Renewables on Friday, Nov. 13, and police found a package at the plant that afternoon. Bomb technicians had it rendered safe by 9:12 p.m., and Police Chief Brad Dixon stressed that it was not a hoax. Peoria police ordered everyone within a mile of the plant to evacuate, including parts of downtown Peoria and East Peoria. Dixon said the order displaced people from an estimated 2,500 homes, and it stayed in place for 18 hours. The FBI has since taken over the case and confirmed the device was a real explosive.

The indictment charges Kozak with threats regarding explosives, for threatening to damage and destroy the plant by fire and an explosive, and with interstate communication of a threat. U.S. Attorney Gregory Gilmore said Kozak emailed BioUrja that a bomb would be detonated, and called the threat credible. The first count carries up to 10 years in federal prison and the second up to five.

🚨#INDICTMENT: A grand jury returned an indictment charging Andrew M. Kozak with one count of transmitting via interstate or foreign commerce a threat to unlawfully damage and destroy the BioUrga Renewables plant in Peoria, Illinois, by means of fire and an explosive, and one... pic.twitter.com/81m6IZ7HTx — FBI Springfield (@FBISpringfield) November 17, 2026

"While law enforcement regularly responds to bomb threats, most are deemed not credible," Ryan Presley, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Springfield office, said at Tuesday's press conference announcing the charges. "But in this instance, it was. Had it not been for the swift action of the responders and the bomb technicians, this incident could have had a very different outcome."

ICYMI: #FBISpringfield Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley thanked law enforcement partners and the community at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois' press conference announcing the indictment of Andrew M. Kozak following the identification of an... pic.twitter.com/U3wGqHyHxL — FBI Springfield (@FBISpringfield) November 17, 2026

Neither count accuses Kozak of planting the device, and officials declined to say who built or planted it, how many devices there were or how powerful the one found was. The criminal complaint is sealed. Federal sources told NBC Chicago that investigators believe Kozak left the bomb at the plant and then sent the threat, and that he showed up for work on Monday morning to avoid drawing suspicion. He was arrested when he arrived.

FBI agents served a search warrant at Kozak's home in Chillicothe, about 15 miles north of Peoria, and ATF agents were seen carrying out evidence bags, NewsChannel 20 reported.

Kozak had worked at the plant as a trainee for about 10 months, according to his LinkedIn page, where he described the job as "Learning how to operate an ethanol plant."

State records reviewed by Fox News show Kozak served two stints in Nebraska state prison for burglary, paroled in 2008 and again in 2014, with burglary-related felony convictions in four counties. NBC Chicago found that two of those burglaries were at public high schools in Polk County.

At his initial appearance, Kozak told the court his middle initial is K, not the M on the indictment, Capitol City Now reported. Judge Ronald Hanna appointed federal public defender Jessica Douglas to represent him.

"We didn't dodge a bullet. We dodged a bomb," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said. The plant can produce 135 million gallons of ethanol a year, and the evacuation canceled events across downtown Peoria, including at the Peoria Civic Center.

Prosecutors want Kozak held until trial, and he stays in U.S. Marshals custody until a detention hearing at 11 a.m. on Friday. A pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 3, and a jury trial for Jan. 11.