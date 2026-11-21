Democrats Are About To Run 77% Of America's Data Center Pipeline

Authored by Rystad Energy via OilPrice.com,

Democratic governors will lead states accounting for 77% of the 300 GW of announced US data center capacity planned for 2027–2030.

Rystad Energy forecasts 121 GW of additions during that period, with renewed Texas permitting restrictions potentially delaying approximately 3 GW.

Tougher grid-connection requirements and long-term financial commitments could have a greater lasting impact on speculative projects than temporary permitting moratoria.

Starting in January, Democratic governors will lead US states that together hold 77% of the 300 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity announced for 2027-2030, including the five largest markets: Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia. Most of the winning candidates campaigned on making data centers pay their grid costs, rather than on stopping them, so the midterms are likely to change the terms of growth more than its pace.

Our risked forecast expects 121 GW to be added in 2027-2030, including about 49 GW of the 191 GW planned for 2029-30. Texas had implemented a permit pause but lifted it on November 17 at the behest of outgoing Governor Greg Abbott. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has pledged to implement a new one which, if it lasts until new rules take effect in September 2027, will delay about 3 GW of capacity. If the pauses are sustained for another year, over 10 GW is pushed back, and installed capacity at the end of 2029 would be about 170 GW instead of 177 GW. We expect most of the delayed capacity to be online by the end of 2030.

Pauses delay little, and mostly in Texas. Most moratoria across the US stop or delay only projects that are still awaiting approval. About half of the capacity planned for 2027-28 is already under construction or roofed. Of the planned capacity we expect, 16% still needs approval and is thus exposed to political changes. Slow construction already pushes nearly a third of the capacity we expect for 2027-28 past its planned year, far more than the pauses delay.

Texas's permit pause has ended, but a new one may follow. Texas's environmental regulator, TCEQ, stopped issuing data center permits in September but resumed its reviews on November 17, two weeks after Abbott lost his bid for a fourth term. The grid operator, ERCOT, has paused approvals for new large data center connections since August, pending ERCOT's audit report, due by December 10, and the state utility regulator's meeting on December 17. Hinojosa has pledged a new moratorium from January 19 until the Texas State Legislature passes protections in its upcoming session, which ends on May 31.

The window requires developers to act early. Most of the Texas data center projects we expect would be caught up in a new permitting pause. However, some developers now have reason to file for stormwater cover ahead of need, which would let them clear land before a potential new pause. That would mean between 1.5 and 3 GW of capacity would be delayed; if Texas opts not to implement a new permitting pause, about 1 GW will be delayed nationwide.

The lasting change is the cost of reserving grid capacity, and it has bipartisan support. Utilities increasingly require commitments of more than a decade and upfront security. Virginia, for example, will require 14-year commitments and collateral of up to $1.5 million per megawatt for contracts signed from January. Such rules cover states with over half of planned capacity, and pending or promised rules would extend them to about three-quarters. They weigh most on speculative projects, which must commit for years before they know the capacity will be used. Rystad Energy's data center risk assessment has largely risked them out of our prior forecast, and the midterm results strengthen the odds that they will not progress.

Onsite power is no escape in Texas. About half of Texas's planned capacity will be in data centers that will generate their own power, either fully behind-the-meter or as a hybrid with a grid connection. TCEQ's pause applied to these projects, for air permits as well as the stormwater permits all projects need, and ERCOT's hold still applies to campuses that also draw on the grid. Air permits take longer to issue than the two-month window, so a new pause would catch most of these projects again. Over time, though, higher grid costs and rules that let grid operators curtail large loads still strengthen the case for onsite power.

Policy risk now differs by state. Texas's incoming governor names the chairs of its regulators, which oversee ERCOT's hold and any new pause. Georgia's new Democratic majority on its elected utility commission will set terms for a market that relies almost entirely on the grid. In Ohio, local bans could block about 1 GW, although it is not yet clear whether they apply to approved projects. States with no change in regulator or statewide pause, led by Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Indiana, hold about half of the expected but not yet started capacity, and there the new grid terms matter more than the midterms.

How we estimate this: Capacity is facility power, excluding cancelled projects. Our risked forecast weights projects by operator, customer and power supply, and gives high-risk, speculative projects little or no weight. Delayed means starting up three months or more. Texas cases: no new pause, a new pause from January 19 until new rules take effect in September 2027 (base case), and pauses extended one year. Agencies issue approvals about two months after a pause ends, and if they take six to eight months, the base-case delay rises to about 7 GW. Delayed projects are still built.