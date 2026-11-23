Moscow Threatens 'Painful Response' If Europe Seizes Russian Assets

Russia warned the European Union on Thursday that any move on its frozen central bank reserves will be met with "painful tit-for-tat measures," two days after Brussels wrote a claim on those same assets into its newest loan to Ukraine.

"The Russian side continues seeking after performance of the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court, which ruled to recover losses from improper freeze of Russian assets from the Belgian depository Euroclear," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to state news agency TASS. "Furthermore, we reserve the right to painful tit-for-tat measures in accordance with the reciprocity principle."

On Nov. 18 the European Commission proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Kyiv in 2027, up to €25 billion of it for weapons and up to €20 billion in budget support. Ukraine would repay the principal only once it receives reparations from Russia, and "the Union reserves its right to use immobilised Russian assets to repay the loans," the Commission said. Its proposal would also let future windfall profits from the frozen assets go toward repaying both the new loan and the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan already being paid out for 2026 and 2027.

The money would be borrowed on capital markets, guaranteed by the EU budget, and is meant to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's needs for next year, by the Commission's count. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria have already said they won't take part, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to veto the next EU budget if the 27 can't agree on new Ukraine aid, a move Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called "blackmail," Euronews reported. Leaders hold their first debate on the plan in Brussels next week, and the European Parliament and the Council both have to sign off.

The court ruling Zakharova is pointing to came on May 15, when the Moscow Arbitration Court ordered Euroclear to pay the Bank of Russia 18.2 trillion rubles, about $250 billion at the time, in damages over the freeze. Euroclear lost its appeal on July 16 and a cassation appeal on Oct. 22, and has set aside €162 million for claims in Russian courts, the Belgian clearing house said in its third-quarter results.

Euroclear does not recognize the Russian court's jurisdiction, and says the ruling "does not affect Euroclear's operations or financial position" and that the central bank's assets held there "remain frozen in accordance with international sanctions," according to its statement after the first ruling. In June it sued the Bank of Russia in Belgium to block enforcement of the Moscow judgment.

Russian courts have no jurisdiction inside the EU, but the Bank of Russia could try to seize Euroclear assets in countries Moscow considers friendly, such as China, the UAE and Kazakhstan, Reuters reported in July.

The central bank filed its suit last December, as EU leaders weighed seizing part of the frozen assets outright to fund Ukraine. Belgium, home to Euroclear, balked over the legal risk, and the summit that followed ended with the EU borrowing instead to lend Kyiv €90 billion, with the assets kept frozen until Moscow pays reparations.

As we noted after the May ruling, Russia's money looked stranded in Belgium for the foreseeable future. Brussels now wants the option to spend it if Moscow never pays, and Moscow says it will answer in kind.