Andy Burnham's EU Surrender Is An Outrage Against Democracy

Authored by Fraser Myers via Spiked,

Andy Burnham seems to have twigged that his 'Brexit reset' is going to be a tough sell to the public. Due to be unveiled at Friday's UK-EU summit in Brussels, the new deal - covering food, youth mobility, energy and more - is shaping up to be almost entirely one-sided. Every new leak and report suggests that yet more money and more powers are to be siphoned off to the EU, for no discernible gain for Britain.

Speaking last night at the Lord Mayor's Banquet, the PM unveiled the supposed great prize of his new deal with the EU. 'A potential deal', Burnham said, could add 'up to 0.4 per cent' to UK GDP, according to the most favorable, optimistic estimates. A figure so derisory that even the PM struggled to sound impressed by it. Nevertheless, the PM believes that Britain has been so weakened by leaving the EU that it is 'not in a position to turn its back' on even those measly crumbs from the table. Burnham may have been dressed in white tie and tails for the occasion, but tattered rags and a begging bowl might have fitted his message better. Beggars can't be choosers, the PM essentially said, and Britain should snap at the chance to take whatever terms the EU deigns to give us.

Perhaps the biggest tell that not even the salesmen are convinced by the reset is the 'Farage clause' that's set to appear in the food section of the deal. The Times reports that, should Britain renege on the terms, it would have to pay a multimillion-pound penalty. Since both Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had already vowed to reverse Burnham's reset deal, the clear aim here is to insulate the agreement from any challenge or renegotiation - a staggering violation of the long-standing democratic principle that no parliament should bind its successor.

It's not hard to see why a future UK government would want to scrap this deal. The new agricultural agreement would require all UK farmers to follow EU rules and face EU inspections, regardless of whether they actually export to the EU. With the EU minting 780 new farming rules every year, industry leaders warn that the cost of compliance with this tidal wave of regulation will be passed on to British consumers. The meager benefits, meanwhile, will all flow to the tiny fraction of farmers, retailers and food-processing firms who export to mainland Europe.

Then there are the mountains of cash that Burnham looks likely to part with. His predecessor, Keir Starmer, had already agreed to spend £570million per year for the UK to rejoin the Erasmus student-exchange program. Burnham's deal could add an extra £450million to that price tag, as he has signaled he is open to subsidizing EU students' tuition fees, to the tune of tens of thousands of pounds per student. Hamish Falconer, the UK minister leading the talks, has also hinted that Britain may end up paying into the EU's 'cohesion fund' to support infrastructure projects in Eastern Europe. All of this additional spending is apparently on the table even while Britain is borrowing itself into bankruptcy.

The Brexit reset represents an abject surrender to Brussels. Yet even this is a mere stepping stone to a far greater betrayal of democracy. Burnham has, of course, made it no secret that he longs to take Britain back into the EU. Having promised to respect the 2016 referendum when campaigning for his seat in Leave-voting Makerfield, he then told the Labour faithful in September that rejoining the bloc must be on the table. At last night's Lord Mayor's Banquet, he repeated his pledge to oversee the 'biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall' for a generation. What he left unsaid was that the transfer of power he really wants to see is not from London to Britain's cities and regions, but from our democratically elected government and parliament to the unelected bureaucracy in Brussels.

In other words, Burnham not only wants to overturn the referendum. He also wants to hand over lawmaking powers to the EU in perpetuity. As anti-democratic as the 'Farage clause' may be, it pales in comparison to the turn against democracy that the Rejoin agenda represents.

The great sellout of British sovereignty is only just beginning.