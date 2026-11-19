"Any Pretty Woman That Comes From China, They Consider Her To Be A Spy": Trump Waves Off Jensen Scandal

President Trump brushed off the scandal that ended Jensen Huang's run at Nvidia, telling Fox News in Shenzhen that the woman at the center of it was a businesswoman, not a spy.

"It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy," Trump told Fox's Jacqui Heinrich in an interview that aired Wednesday night on The Ingraham Angle.

"I haven't heard that she was a spy," he said of Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whose affair with the former CEO set off an internal probe at Nvidia. "She was a businesswoman who bought chips, and who knows if they were bought right or wrong."

Asked whether he raised Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping over dinner, Trump said: "We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy." The two leaders talked about artificial intelligence the whole evening, he said.

TRUMP on Jensen Huang's ousting: "Such a tragedy."



President Trump reacts to the former NVIDIA CEO's departure during an interview with @JacquiHeinrich, calling him "a brilliant man."



"Some people can't be replaced. He was ten years ahead," Trump says, adding that he briefly... pic.twitter.com/S62N44GWVv — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2026

Trump called Huang "such a brilliant man" and, pointing to Elon Musk, argued the country owes its rare talents protection: "We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don't have that many of them." He added: "I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don't know that you wouldn't probably have Elon today."

"We have to take care of our geniuses."



President Trump points to Elon Musk as a prime example of why America needs to back its brightest innovators, emphasizing the support he says he gave the billionaire during his first administration.



Speaking with @JacquiHeinrich ahead of... pic.twitter.com/9kad5YI0IB — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2026

It is the second time in four days Trump has played down the spy angle. Before leaving for China, he told reporters "I don't know that she was a spy at all." He also said he would support bringing Huang back as CEO, according to Fox News.

Nvidia said with its third-quarter results that it won't reinstate Huang, after Huang said he owns his mistakes and would return if asked, while the SEC opened another probe of the company.

House committees plan to question Huang behind closed doors on Dec. 1 about his ties to the suspected spy and Nvidia's chip sales, Fox News reported, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Wednesday he was never briefed on the relationship, which he said was handled outside his department.

US intelligence is still trying to determine Alice Huang's ties to China's security ministry and what she may have passed on, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump's answer to whether the affair posed a national security threat: "I haven't heard that."