Army Urges Iowa Town To Evacuate Before It Blows Up 5 Tons Of Unstable Explosive, Lead Cloud Could Drift Into Illinois

The US Army has asked people living next to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to leave their homes on Friday while it blows up a stockpile of degraded lead azide that has become too dangerous to move. Plant officials' own modeling shows elevated levels of lead particles could hang in the air across an area up to 20 miles wide, stretching from Burlington to well north of the Quad Cities, according to Tri States Public Radio.

In the lead air dispersion plume model, the Army is predicting areas where levels will exceed 0.18 micrograms per cubic meter. See link below ⬇️



📸 Provided by Iowa Army Ammunitions Plant https://t.co/tvJYsxcoXX pic.twitter.com/QhQS3AFQpH — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) November 18, 2026

Two controlled detonations are scheduled for about noon on Nov. 20 at the plant in Middletown, the Army said in a public advisory. Residents are asked to vacate the area from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, and the Army recommends that people in the Middletown City Park neighborhood leave "out of an abundance of caution" because the blasts could break windows.

"While safety measures will be fully enforced, the controlled detonation will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead," the Army said. It expects the dust to linger no more than about an hour, depending on wind speed, and is offering the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Middletown as a place to wait it out, with families and pets (leashed or in carriers) welcome.

Lead particles could also settle on the ground across an area up to 10 miles wide, from near Burlington to north of Wapello and New Boston. People living farther out have not been told to evacuate. The Army is advising them to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, set heating and cooling systems to recirculate and avoid unnecessary travel through the area, and once the exposure period is over, to consider cleaning indoor and outdoor surfaces, including children's play areas and windowsills, and running cars that were parked outside through a car wash.

The Army's plume maps are to be updated six hours before the blasts and every hour after that until the detonations.

"Air pollution does not respect state lines"

Across the Mississippi, Illinois officials say they have been left in the dark. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that it had not received details about the scope or methods of the Army's air monitoring, and that the EPA's Region 7 office, which covers Iowa, never notified it of the detonations, Newsweek reports. Illinois EPA Director James Jennings called for air, soil and surface dust sampling after the blasts, with the results made public.

On Friday around noon, the Army is blowing up 68 barrels of an old explosive called lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Burlington. It has dried out and gotten too unstable to move, so they're setting it off at the plant.



The blast will throw up a cloud of dust… pic.twitter.com/N3LeZuYzQF — Ryan Hall, Y’all (@ryanhallyall) November 18, 2026

"Air pollution does not respect state lines," Jennings said. Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, added: "There is no safe level of lead in the body, and when inhaled or swallowed, it can pose serious health risks."

Illinois health officials are telling residents who may be affected to stay indoors with their windows closed for 24 to 48 hours after the explosions, well beyond the hour the Army expects the dust to stay airborne. Protesters gathered in Middletown on Wednesday to demand the operation be halted or delayed.

Why blow it up?

Lead azide is a highly sensitive primary explosive used to set off the main charge in ammunition. The plant had stored it on site for production, and once the Army no longer needed it, the material was reclassified as hazardous waste, according to a July Army release. Newsweek puts the stockpile at 68 drums, or five tons.

"The recrystallization of the stored lead azide has increased the material's sensitivity to friction and shock," the EPA says in its public notice of the third emergency permit it has issued for the waste, a storage permit that runs from Sept. 29 through Dec. 26. The agency says the permits are needed to "mitigate the imminent threat to the surrounding community and the environment." The EPA then issued another emergency permit on Nov. 13 letting the Army destroy the drums where they sit rather than risk moving them, according to Newsweek.

The Army says it is meeting the permit's requirements with earthwork, soil wetting and air sampling: it sampled the area before the detonations, has set up perimeter air monitors for the event and will sample the blast radius afterward. The drums will be detonated inside earth-covered concrete magazines ringed with sand-filled barriers, with the soil around them saturated and misting equipment running to knock down the dust, Newsweek reports.

The stockpile's trouble surfaced in March, when the plant shut down for what the Army called "a proactive safety review" to "thoroughly assess on-site storage procedures," the Des Moines Register reported. The plant is the main producer of the 155mm artillery shells the US military and Ukraine depend on, a round the US has struggled to make enough of.

The Army says its modeling shows airborne lead rising after the blasts but staying below the level at which the EPA would require protective action, Newsweek reports. Its final estimate of where the dust actually went is due once the blasts are over.