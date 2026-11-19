China's Second-Richest Man Secures Access To US City's Water Supply In Controversial Deal

A Chinese billionaire is preparing to tap into a substantial share of the water supply in Fairfield, California as part of a $200 million industrial project that has raised questions about foreign investment and national security, the California Post reports.

Zhong Shanshan, China's second-richest man and the founder of beverage giant Nongfu Spring, is behind the controversial expansion in Fairfield.

Under a 15-year agreement, the company's U.S. subsidiary, Streamfill Packers, will be permitted to consume an average of 1.65 million gallons of municipal water daily, which is equivalent to roughly 10% of Fairfield's daily water demand.

The deal grants access to the city's water supply, not ownership or control of its municipal water system. The Chinese-owned operation also will occupy a former Anheuser-Busch brewery approximately seven miles from Travis Air Force Base, a major U.S. military transportation and logistics hub.

Fairfield Vice Mayor Pam Bertani has raised concerns about whether the city was moving too quickly before federal authorities had the opportunity to review the Chinese investment.

"I would prefer to have the intended act of voluntarily submitting this project for CFIUS review as a written term in the agreement," Bertani told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Fairfield's city council rejected the proposed condition and approved the agreement without amendments.

"We do need the jobs, we do need the money - but you don't sell out your nation for that," former Fairfield Mayor Cat Moy said in an interview with the California Post. "After we've been exhaustively going after California Forever for basically water rights and other things, other infrastructure, and then we turn around and do this! Yeah, that makes all the sense in the world to nobody."