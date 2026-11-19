Crimean Bridge Attacked For Third Time In A Week, As Russia Initiates Revenge Strikes On Ukraine

The Crimean bridge has come under yet another attack overnight, which marks the third Ukrainian assault on the key structure in the past week.

It was initially hit in a major surprise attack wave early Tuesday, and suffered serious destruction of a large section, after which President Volodymyr Zelensky openly boasted about it, including the use of Dutch-supplied drones.

These initial attacks, along with the latest follow-up, has resulted in the strategically important Kerch Bridge to be closed to traffic.

“Explosions were heard again over the Kerch Strait overnight on November 19. Ukraine's missile forces, specifically the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal defense missile systems, struck the illegally built Kerch Bridge with missiles. The target was hit, and traffic across the bridge was halted. The railway track was damaged,” the statement of Ukraine's General staff said.

Sergey Aksyonov, governor of Crimea, said in a post to Telegram, "As a result of another attack on the Crimean bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended. All responsible services are at their workstations. An assessment of the damage caused is underway."

And Russia's Transport Ministry also confirmed Thursday morning that train traffic is "temporarily suspended" due to "last night's drone attack." It noted further, "There are no casualties as a result of the incident. Specialists are assessing the damage."

It remains a key supply route for Russian forces stationed in Crimea, and so Russian teams are expected to likely get quickly to work restoring its usability - but this could prove difficult given it is under constant threat of new drone attack. However, train services have already been restored by the afternoon local time:

Trains were due to start running again "from around 4 pm" (1300 GMT), Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said. He praised the "heroic efforts" of railway workers to restore services, which were halted after the attack.

In the meantime it seems Russia has initiated its 'revenge' - having on Wednesday mounted devastating missile attacks which killed and injured many:

Russian air attacks across Ukraine have killed at least five people, authorities said, a day after a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Kerch Bridge killed two and caused part of the structure to collapse. In the southern city of Odesa, at least four people were killed and 13 others wounded in Russian air strikes, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the “brutal and deliberate” attack also targeted first responders.

Ukraine has in turn on Thursday mounted a rare daytime attack on the southwestern Russian city of Kursk, injuring at least 11 people.

Ukraine's military owning up to a third attack wave on the Kerch Strait Bridge, and positively boasting about it:

"This train terminates here."



On the night of November 19, Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the railway section of the Crimean Bridge, with hits recorded near the arch and on the tracks. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but train traffic has stopped.



Now a… pic.twitter.com/ytZOeQCzvG — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 19, 2026

Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein accused Ukraine on Thursday of attempting to "sow panic, intimidate and undermine trust" by launching attacks in broad daylight. He insisted there's no military facilities even close to the sites that were targeted, some of them residential areas, including the town's "historic center".

Also, another oil site far from the front lines was targeted in the latest long-range Ukrainian drone strike. The Transneft pipeline's Kelykino pumping station, which is some 800 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine, has reporteldy again come under fire.