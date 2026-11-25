Is "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" Going Mainstream?

Authored by Kit Knightly via OffGuardian,

When it comes to anti-establishment catchphrases, "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" is probably second only to "Jet Fuel Doesn't Melt Steel Beams" in terms of pop culture footprint.

The two phrases are twinned in that way, punchlines removed from the jokes. Words memed into quasi-meaninglessness by over repetition.

But the Epstein line appears - suddenly - to be doing something jet fuel never could - getting serious mainstream consideration and air time.

Forensic pathologist Dr Michael Freeman has come forward asserting he disagrees with the official autopsy findings of suicide, and that his interpretation is that evidence points far more directly at homicide.

Dr Freeman is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine and, according to CBS, was granted access to the confidential medical and police files by Jeffrey Epstein's brother.

Amazingly, his revelations have been covered by pretty much every major network...

On the 16th he was on the BBC's Newsnight:

"So you are saying that Epstein was killed by another person?"



Michael Freeman, a prominent expert in forensic medicine, speaks to #Newsnight about his claims that Jeffrey Epstein's death was a "result of a homicide".



Warning: Distressing details of death and injury and... pic.twitter.com/7xqUFf8YRA — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2026

Note the BBC tells us Freeman is a "prominent expert", NOT a "crazy conspiracy theorist".

Interesting, no?

And again, in the BBC's main write up he's presented as a "forensic expert",

We're being telegraphed that Freeman is a person we ought to listen to.

CBS, the New York Post, the New York Times and Channel 4 in the UK have all run with the same line on this story, and only CNN have put even a hint of reservation in their headline:

Forensic expert says Epstein was likely killed, but NYC medical examiner stands by suicide ruling

Prominent author and podcaster Sam Harris released a video three days ago titled "Why I'm Reconsidering Jeffrey Epstein's Death".

TMZ have gone with it in their uniquely TMZ-ish style:

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S DEATH FORENSIC EXPERTS REVEAL NEW THEORY...This Was No Suicide!!!

Three exclamation points. Classy stuff.

So - why exactly is this happening?

I trust we are all sufficiently awake and aware that we can immediately rule out any fanciful notions these outlets are saying this stuff "because it's true".

I mean, that Epstein didn't kill himself almost certainly IS true - one way or another - but it was just as true 7 long years ago when these outfits were all insisting he simply offed himself.

These state sponsored propaganda machines don't say things because they're true.

They don't care or even acquaint themselves with what's true. It's not their brief.

And that doesn't change because something is obviously super duper true.

It simply does not matter how true a thing is - the propaganda machine will simply ignore it, step over it, walk right past it.

If it isn't briefed to talk about something, it won't. Even if it happens to be the biggest most blatant truth in the universe.

I mean, just look around you. Whistleblowers, experts and journalists have been questioning the "official versions" of newsworthy deaths from JFK to George Floyd and producing solid evidence for doing so - but if those questions don't serve an agenda they generally don't get on the news.

And they certainly don't get on the news without the usual eye-rolling "this guy's a crazy conspiracy theorist, here's an article about how anyone who agrees with him is ugly and has no friends" rider.

So, don't fall for the lame "oh FINALLY the mainstream are seeing the light" line.

No. They haven't. They won't. They can't. They are just using a little bit of potential truth to sell you another mountain of lies and distortion.

Oh, and Speaking of George Floyd...

A leading pathologist says there was "zero per cent chance" that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.



Professor Michael Freeman is a cause of death specialist, who was an expert witness in the George Floyd case.



After reviewing the New York medical examiner's... pic.twitter.com/5XlJnoU6Gw — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 17, 2026

It just so happens Dr Freeman was an "expert witness" in the George Floyd case, who testified to its being a homicide.

And again, note he's presented to us as an "expert witness" a "leading pathologist" and a "cause of death specialist", he is NOT tagged as a "rogue pathologist", "conspiracy theorist" or "controversial figure".

So what do we have here?

We have a "leading pathologist", with a history of making politically convenient statements that serve the agenda (eg. George Floyd), suddenly "revealing" that Epstein didn't kill himself, and being given a platform to do so in a lot of mainstream media.

If you're not up to speed yet - what you're looking at here is narrative creation to serve an agenda.

What will the narrative/agenda turn out to be?

Is there going to be a witch hunt to "identify" Epstein's likely "murderer(s)"? Will there be lurid allegations and crazy assumptions circulating about all the usual hate figures?

Let's wait to see.

It should also be noted this bullhorned "revelation" is accompanied by a few other Epstein-adjacent stories.

Earlier this month, the US House Oversight Committee published their 137-page report on the "mishandling" of the Epstein case. The New York Times published a video about what comes next in that process just four days ago.

Sky News reports that the police are "examining claims" that Epstein was involved in trafficking women to the Balmoral estate owned by the Royal Family.

Forbes is headlining "Deutsche Bank Leak Reveals $582 Million In Suspicious Epstein Payments"

And Reuters have published a special report - "Why Epstein Loved Russia" - which they rather comically volunteer...

found no evidence Jeffrey Epstein worked for Russian intelligence, acted for the Russian government or met Vladimir Putin.

These are just in the last couple of days.

So maybe we are also going to get a fresh wave of "friend of Epstein" type hysteria - possibly aimed at bringing down one or two prominent-yet-disposable public figures.

With the Democrats just "winning" the mid-terms, the odds are it will be a Republican, or Republican-aligned figure...or maybe an Israeli. Or maybe a mixed bag of entities they want to discredit or just retire from public life.

For a little confirmation that this aspect might be in the offing, check out this Reuters piece on Robert Garcia, expected to become the next chair of the oversight committee...

Representative Robert Garcia, the likely next House oversight committee chair, sent letters on Wednesday to 12 of President Donald Trump's top allies, former aides and family members, signaling planned investigations into alleged Trump family corruption, the Jeffrey Epstein files and the administration's immigration crackdown. Garcia is among the newly empowered Democrats who swept to power in this month's midterm elections and who plan to use that oversight ability to, as Garcia said in a statement, "put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct and abuse."

We can see the story coming together. Expect some newly released or unredacted files, some "tough questioning" in some senate committee for a Trump ally or two, and perhaps some resignations.

That's an easy PR win for the Team Blue NPCs, who will claim "the democrats brought more of the Epstein class to justice in six months than Trump has in three years", or words to that effect.

At the same time it will feed into the febrile "all men are predators" atmosphere raging across the Western world right now.

Will they actually go all-in on the murder story? Maybe, but probably not, at least not soon, because it's a good card to keep back to play in an emergency.

But then, who knows maybe they will dovetail these two threads and we'll get some big expose about a highly placed gang of perverts (including members of the royal family?) who offed Epstein in order to keep their dirty secrets from coming out.

Wherever it goes it will have very little to do with fighting real corruption - because these media circuses never do.

Now, as to who the person (or people) could be that end up being named and shamed...I genuinely don't know.

Feel free to make your own guesses...