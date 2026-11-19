Google Signs Landmark Superhot Geothermal Deal

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,

Google has signed a landmark 50-MW geothermal power deal with Quaise Energy, targeting electricity from superhot rocks in Oregon for its data centers starting in the early 2030s.

Breakthrough drilling technologies could transform geothermal economics, with superhot rock potentially delivering 10 times more power per well than conventional geothermal systems.

AI's soaring electricity demand is accelerating geothermal investment, as global data center power consumption is projected to surge 170% between 2025 and 2030.

The AI boom and the hyperscalers' need for round-the-clock clean energy for their data centers meet the next-generation geothermal energy technologies developed by a number of start-ups.

In a world first, Google this week signed an agreement with Quaise Energy to use power from the superhot rocks in the Newberry Volcano in Oregon for its existing data center operations in The Dalles.

Quaise Energy, which develops utility-scale superhot geothermal energy, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) under which Google will buy 50 megawatts (MW) of superhot geothermal power from Project Obsidian, Quaise's flagship project in Central Oregon, beginning in the early 2030s.

Quaise Energy says this first-of-its-kind deal will help catalyze the commercial development of superhot geothermal energy.

Traditional geothermal energy is limited to regions with naturally occurring hot-water reservoirs that rarely exceed 600 degrees F. But superhot rock is a kind of enhanced geothermal that digs miles into the Earth to reach temperatures of nearly 800 F. Once superhot temperatures are reached, cold water is injected to create steam, which powers turbines.

Quaise Energy says superhot geothermal is a virtually limitless energy source that uses the Earth's natural heat to generate up to 10 times more clean power per well than traditional geothermal systems.

At Project Obsidian, the company expects to be the first in the world to use millimeter wave drilling, a technology that can plug into existing drilling rigs to economically reach superhot geothermal conditions.

Millimeter wave drilling is the keystone of superhot geothermal, Quaise Energy says, noting it is the only way to access the resource at scale while reaching economic and power parity with fossil fuels.

"Together with Google, we are building the commercial foundation for superhot geothermal and cementing the United States as the global leader in geothermal power," Quaise Energy's CEO and president Carlos Araque said in a statement.

For Google, the agreement is more than just another PPA for clean energy as the tech giant built its first owned-and-operated data center in The Dalles, Oregon, in 2006.

Oregon's Newberry is also the site of a superhot geothermal project under development by another start-up, Mazama Energy, which just this week announced a first-of-its-kind chilling technology to protect critical equipment in 645°F superhot rock while increasing drilling speed by 20%. These breakthroughs address key barriers to competitive geothermal power, Mazama Energy says.

"We can now address geothermal economics from both directions: lowering the cost of drilling each well and accessing hotter rock that can deliver far more energy," Mazama Energy's chief executive officer Sriram Vasantharajan said.

"That is how utility-scale geothermal can become a truly competitive source of firm power."

Mazama in September raised $135 million in new capital to accelerate superhot rock geothermal commercial development, with strategic investors Shell Ventures and ConocoPhillips alongside John Arnold's Centaurus Capital, Doerr Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Gates Frontier.

Recent breakthroughs and growing interest from AI hyperscalers could supercharge superhot rock geothermal development.

The Clean Air Task Force estimates that just 1% of the superhot rock (SHR) geothermal potential in the United States could produce 4.3 terawatts (TW) of firm, flexible power. That's nearly four times the current total installed electricity-generating capacity in the United States.

Superhot rock geothermal energy could help meet part of the soaring power demand from data centers while providing 24/7 clean energy to the hyperscalers' facilities.

Goldman Sachs Research last month said that it now expects global data center power demand to soar by 170% between 2025 and 2030, with more than 60% of that growth coming from within the United States.

"Power is probably the forever bottleneck," said Jason Tofsky, global head of Digital Infrastructure Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.