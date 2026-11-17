Airlines Face A "Reckoning" As Fuel Hedges Run Out With Jet Fuel Near $150

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,

Jet fuel is trading a little below $150 a barrel against about $85 before the war, and airline executives say it is staying there.

Hedges signed earlier this year are rolling off, so carriers must lock in today's prices or gamble on a slump, while winter cuts demand.

United CEO Scott Kirby expects six of 10 US airlines to lose money this year, and Europe's carriers have taken an extra $12 billion fuel hit, per The Telegraph.

Reports about an oil glut are back in the media, and U.S. diesel just dropped below $6 per gallon. But these signs of normalization have yet to reach the airline industry, where jet fuel prices remain eye-wateringly high and hedging contracts are expiring. It seems not all airlines will survive the winter.

Airlines have been among the sectors to feel the most immediate pain from the fallout of the war between the United States and Israel, and Iran. With jet fuel representing a solid portion of the industry's expenses, the fuel price jump following the squeeze on Hormuz tanker traffic immediately hit airlines. The problem now is that the war has gone on longer than pretty much anyone expected. Airlines' fuel price hedge contracts are expiring, and they are in a delicate position.

Jet fuel is currently trading at a little below $150 per barrel. This is off peaks of some $180 per barrel hit last month, but it is still substantially higher than the $85 per barrel airlines paid for their fuel before the war began. The outlook, according to industry executives, is not really optimistic.

"Our view is that we are facing a new normal where the fuel price is there to stay at the levels that we see more or less today," Air Astana's chief executive Ibrahim Canliel told Reuters in an interview last week. The executive was referring to the prospect of oil prices remaining between $90 and $100 per barrel. Indeed, even with all the talk about a glut returning, Brent crude remains above $95 per barrel, and the chances of it falling below $90 would likely need more than a series of reports suggesting a return to oversupply.

"I think it's most likely that fuel stays high," the chief executive of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, said at the Yahoo Finance Invest event, as quoted by Yahoo Finance. "It is increasing the stress. I think six of 10 US airlines are going to lose money this year. And a lot of people are sort of managing with ... the strategy that we hope fuel prices will go down. I think it's going to lead to a reckoning."

Hoping that prices would go down is not really a strategy, when you get right down to it. Unfortunately, there aren't many alternatives to that, and now many airlines need to make a difficult decision. Hedging contracts inked earlier this year are now expiring. Airlines could either negotiate new ones, which would feature the current jet fuel prices, or not hedge, potentially facing even higher jet fuel prices but also the possibility of a price slump that would be very welcome.

It is a genuine dilemma and, for some, likely the difference between survival and bankruptcy. In Europe alone, airlines are "bleeding cash", as The Telegraph put it, with an extra $12 billion added to their collective jet fuel bill so far as a result of the war-related supply disruption. Now, they are also facing their low season as air travel declines over the winter, with a bonus demand killer in the face of higher ticket prices driven by the jet fuel supply squeeze.

"This is a very challenging time and it's going to get even tougher as hedges roll off towards the end of the financial year in March," a former British Airways network planner told The Telegraph. "We can expect to see more airlines in trouble. How many, and how big, depends on how long the Iran war drags on and what sort of deal can be reached over the Strait of Hormuz," John Strickland also said, noting that smaller airlines faced a greater risk of trouble than large ones.

Yet even large airlines are having a tough time. Lufthansa said earlier this year its fuel bill for 2026 will be more than $2 billion higher than last year's. Two European airlines, including the flag-carrier of Latvia, Air Baltic, filed for bankruptcy in September, The Telegraph recalled.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the trouble is even bigger: U.S. airlines paid over $18 billion collectively for jet fuel in the third quarter alone, according to Department of Transportation data cited by Yahoo Finance. Delta Airlines reported a 62% increase in its bill; United reported an increase of $1.84 billion from a year ago. Both airlines have updated their financial performance projections for the year as a result, although United actually booked higher sales over the quarter.

Besides the hedging dilemma, airlines also face a ticket price dilemma. They need to hike prices because no company can absorb the total cost of the fuel crisis for an extended period of time. Yet airlines also need to avoid losing customers. It is a hard juggle, for sure, in a highly uncertain environment. As United's Kirby put it, "If you manage to hope [that fuel prices will normalize], ... and it continues, and the hope doesn't come true, like you're really screwed."