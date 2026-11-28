Soros-Linked Groups That Partied Outside Musk's Compound Took $10 Million From Taxpayers

Authored by Mark Stricherz via The Center Square,

The George Soros-connected nonprofits that organized protests outside billionaire Elon Musk's Texas compound four days after the midterm elections were funded by at least $10 million in taxpayer funds, an investigation by The Center Square found.

Voices for Community Activists and Leaders, a Brooklyn, New York-based nonprofit known as VOCAL, founded its Texas chapter in 2023. The chapter participated in the Nov. 7 demonstration. The New York organization has received $10.1 million in government grants from 2018 to 2024, according to IRS records.

The $10.1 million includes two harm-reduction contracts, which support providing sterile needles to drug addicts, that were worth a combined $1.6 million from the New York State Department of Health between 2018 and 2025.

VOCAL also received several multi-year harm-reduction grants from the New York State Department of Health beginning in 2023. The grants included a $381,000 contract running from October 2023 through September 2025, according to state records. In March 2026, the nonprofit received a third harm-reduction contract from the agency, worth $381,000, that will run through September 2027, according to state records.

While the money might not have directly funded the protests, taxpayers might be uncomfortable with their money going to groups with political ideologies they don't support, Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University, told The Center Square.

"Given the fungibility of money, funds given to a group for one purpose can potentially end up indirectly subsidizing others," Somin said. "But the same problem arises anytime the government contracts with any group for anything, and that contractor engages in lobbying or political speech."

Vocal Texas and Popular Democracy, formerly known as the Center for Popular Democracy, did not reply to multiple requests for comment. Erin Clary, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Health, said she would respond by Tuesday afternoon but did not do so by publication time. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services did not respond to a request for comment about whether it knew that Popular Democracy took part in the Nov. 7 demonstration.

Musk-run companies, Tesla and SpaceX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VOCAL's harm-reduction program aims to reduce the harms associated with using heroin and opioids, including overdoses and arrests, without requiring participants to stop using drugs. In federal filings, VOCAL said the program provides "lifesaving, low-threshold harm reduction services to people who use drugs." Its services include exchanging used needles for sterile ones, street-based outreach, and hepatitis C testing.

Popular Democracy has received government funding more sporadically. In 2023, the nonprofit reported receiving $545,000 in government grants, IRS records show. That included a $200,000 grant for public assistance from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

In 2024, the nonprofit won a two-year, $400,000 grant from the Office of Children and Family Services for staffing and general operating costs associated with the agency's New York Solidarity with Puerto Rican Communities in the New York State Diaspora initiative. The initiative provided assistance to Puerto Rican residents of New York who were forced to flee their homes because of climate disasters, including legal services, immigration assistance, health and wellness opportunities and screening for social service benefits.

In April 2020, Popular Democracy received a $1.93 million loan from Optus Bank, backed by the Small Business Administration, to retain its workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Letter of the Law

On Nov. 2, OpenSecrets reported that Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, contributed $445 million supporting Republican candidates, political action committees, and outside spending groups. That was more than any other political donor. On Nov. 7, roughly 60 protesters arrived at his compound, most aboard buses chartered through Fly-Rides.com.

Demonstrators told reporters they represented Vocal's Texas chapter, Popular Democracy, and People's Action Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit.

They held a satirical post-election party outside the compound's gates, featuring a conga line, a pinata shaped like a miniature Tesla Cybertruck, and posters bearing Musk's visage and the words "I AM STEALING FROM YOU."

As we reported at the time, the groups pulled up in two chartered party buses while Democrats talked subpoenas for Musk.

Outside of a West Lake Hills compound affiliated with billionaire Elon Musk, about 60 people gathered on Saturday to celebrate that the unprecedented amount of money Musk spent ahead of the midterm election went mostly to candidates who lost. Read the full story:... pic.twitter.com/29p8UOsBZE — Austin American-Statesman (@statesman) November 7, 2026

JJ Ramirez, an organizer for VOCAL's Texas chapter, told FOX 29 San Antonio that the demonstration was intended to show that billionaires "can't buy our elections." Ramirez also said that "people power wins with love every time."

IRS Rules

A 1954 law prohibits 501(c)(3) charities from "participating in, or intervening in" any political campaign for or against a candidate, including endorsements, donations or spending for statements that support or oppose a candidate. It is rarely enforced but could lead to loss of nonprofit status.

But two nonprofit law experts told The Center Square that the demonstration did not appear to violate the IRS prohibition on political campaign intervention by tax-exempt charities.

Philip Hackney, a University of Pittsburgh law professor and former IRS attorney specializing in nonprofit law, said the demonstration's political rhetoric did not change his assessment that it was unlikely to constitute prohibited campaign intervention.

The event occurred four days after Election Day, when the candidates supported by Musk were no longer campaigning, Hackney said.

"There needs to be a candidate running for office," he told The Center Square in an interview. "After a campaign is over, there is no candidate here that I can see running for office."

Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, also said that praising voters for opposing candidates shortly after an election does not constitute prohibited campaign intervention because the candidates are no longer running in that election.

He said whether the organizations violated restrictions on government funding would depend on the conditions attached to their grants and whether public money supported the demonstration. Grant conditions generally apply to the use of government funds, not private money, although grant agreements may require organizations to keep the two separate, Mayer said.

"In general, government agencies are required to have reasonable measures in place to verify that government funds are only used for intended purposes, but the details of those measures vary significantly between agencies," Mayer said in an interview.

The Center Square requested the grant documents from New York but did not receive them in time for this story to post.

Along with the taxpayer money, the groups have received substantial funding from the Open Society network, funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

In 2016, Popular Democracy's lobbying arm received $500,000 to support advocacy on "access to economic opportunity" and $205,000 to support efforts "challenging anti-Muslim sentiment" from the Open Society Foundation's lobbying arm. According to the New York Post, VOCAL has received $1.7 million from Soros' Open Society network since 2016.