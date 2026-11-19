House Dems Push Bill To Let Deportation Orders Expire After 10 Years

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

House Democrats plan to introduce legislation Thursday that would cause final deportation orders to expire after 10 years and give those immigrants a path to permanent legal residency, ABC News reported.

🚨 SCOOP: House Dems will introduce an immigration bill tomorrow that would provide relief to some immigrants who have final orders of removal but no criminal record, and create a pathway for them to obtain legal permanent residency.



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The "Protect Our Neighbors Act" will be introduced by freshman Rep. Lateefah Simon, D-Calif. California Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas are co-sponsoring the bill.

A final order of removal is issued by an immigration judge or immigration authorities and requires a noncitizen to leave the country or face deportation. It becomes final once appeals run out or the appeal deadline passes. Under current law, those orders never expire.

Simon's bill would change that. Orders would lapse 10 years after they were issued for anyone who has stayed in the U.S. continuously and has no criminal conviction. An immigration judge could renew an expired order only if the government shows by "clear and convincing evidence" that there was significant cause for the delay, not tied to administrative or funding problems, and that renewal serves the public interest based on new evidence.

Former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told lawmakers in February that roughly 1.6 million people in the country have final deportation orders.

"If you have deportation orders that have been in place for over 10 years, and you continue to do everything right, those deportation orders need to be again turned off," Simon said, adding that such immigrants should be able to get a green card.

Under President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE have stepped up enforcement against people with final removal orders, including deportations to third countries. Immigrants who show up for required check-ins now face a renewed risk of being detained.