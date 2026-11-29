Hackers Got Into The Code Behind 99 Of World's 100 Biggest Companies... And May Have Altered It

German software giant SAP has confirmed a cybersecurity incident after hackers reportedly got into its GitHub development environment and used stolen employee credentials to copy and alter source code. SAP says 99 of the world's 100 largest companies run on its software, according to its corporate fact sheet.

"Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data," SAP said in a statement to BleepingComputer on Friday, adding that it had detected suspicious activity and taken urgent action to protect its customers. A spokesperson declined to say which systems were hit or whether customers who pull code from its GitHub repositories need to do anything.

Der Spiegel broke the story on Thursday, citing an internal memo and people inside the company. According to an insider quoted by the magazine, the attackers obtained SAP employees' authentication tokens and used them to copy source code on GitHub and change some of it. Sources told Spiegel the intruders may have had help from AI agents. Internally the response is code-named "Project Granite," and staff were asked to keep the details confidential.

Handelsblatt, citing company sources, reported that SAP restricted access to GitHub, halted its automated software development processes and replaced the keys it uses to sign its software, affecting many of its development teams. The German Press Agency (dpa) reported that SAP had warned employees about suspicious GitHub activity several days before the news broke.

Code-signing keys are what customers' systems check to confirm an update really came from SAP. None of the reports so far say tampered code reached software shipped to customers, and SAP has not said who was behind the attack, how they got in, or whether the intrusion has been contained.

SAP's public GitHub presence is mostly developer tools, sample applications and open-source projects, SecurityWeek noted, so it is not yet clear whether any of the proprietary code behind its flagship ERP products was touched.

It is the second time this year SAP's developer ecosystem has been hit through GitHub. On April 29, hackers injected credential-stealing malware into four official SAP npm packages tied to its Cloud Application Programming Model and Cloud MTA Build Tool, a supply-chain attack researchers dubbed "Mini Shai-Hulud" that was built to harvest GitHub and npm tokens, SSH keys and cloud logins, as BleepingComputer reported at the time. Separately, the Gentlemen ransomware gang listed SAP on its leak site in late October, pointing to the company's Latin American operations. Neither incident has been tied to this one.

The breach lands at an awkward moment for Walldorf. SAP is preparing to cut at least 10,000 jobs in a second round of AI restructuring, as we reported on Thursday.

It also caps a brutal month for corporate and government networks. Intruders got into the Treasury Department's FinCEN hours after word broke of a breach at the CIA, the European Commission was targeted in an AI-driven cyberattack, and this week FIFA admitted a "criminal cyber-attack" after a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club dumped its files online.